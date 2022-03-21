Dakota and Elle Fanning give style classes with basic looks on shopping trip – New Woman

At this point in their successful careers, the sisters dakota and Elle Fanning They have made it clear that their talent is not limited to the world of acting, it also expands to the world of fashion.

Whether on the red carpet or a casual stroll through Los Angeles, Hollywood’s talented stars always wow with their styling faithful to your particular style when dressing.

Just like the outfits basic, comfortable and informal in which they were sheathed last Thursday, March 17 to go out together from shopping around Beverly Hills and share some quality time.

Dakota and Elle Fanning conquer in casual outfits on a day of shopping

According to Daily Mailthe actresses were captured touring the shops of the elegant Rodeo Drive while they squandered complicity and style in casual yet chic ensembles.

The look from dakota for the outing between sisters was headed by a white linen shirt oversized with some buttons undone to create a flattering V neckline.

the star of the alienist she combined her sophisticated blouse with a pair of blue-gray denim pants Straight legs worn with a rolled-up hem for added comfort.

Likewise, he completed the simple but distinguished ensemble with a pair of ballerinas polished brown leather with a round toe and a black elastic strap over the instep of TheRow.

As for accessories, the largest of the Fannings raised its outfits with an elegant medium brown leather “intrecciato” crossbody bag of the luxurious firm Bottega Veneta.

The 28-year-old interpreter finished with a pair of orange glasses with black frame and white strap; as well as discreet pieces of jewelry, such as a gold necklace and bracelets.

Lastly, she finished her stylistic bet by wearing her half-tied blonde hair and her face covered by a lavender mask to protect yourself from possible contagion with coronavirus.

Her younger sister, on the other hand, opted to wear an elegant and comfortable jumpsuit cream with front buttoning, short sleeves, pockets, loose legs and fitted at the waist.

the protagonist of The Girl from Plainville she paired her jumpsuit with a pair of sports sandals Fisherman with white leather strapsround toe and flat heel TheRow.

As for accessories, the 23-year-old artist opted for a brown knit maxi bagyellow aviator sunglasses and some gold bracelets to add luxury.

Finally, he finished off his relaxed style, but no less stylish, wearing his golden hair gathered with a beige hook and his face hidden by a pastel pink mask.

In this way, in addition to looking sensational, the fanning sisters They not only showed that they have an exquisite fashion sense, but also how close their relationship is.

so made it clear Dakota Fanning in an interview with the magazine Shape in 2019.”My sister, Elle, and I are very close. we always have been”, revealed the famous to the publication.

“We are very different, but we are very connected. We don’t talk every day, but it’s not necessary. We just have that special bond,” he stated.