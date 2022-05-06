Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin: What is their relationship like?

Perhaps the definitive proof of the link between Martin and Johnson came at a Coldplay concert in October 2021, when Martin called Johnson his ‘universe’ and serenaded him in public. I am against this kind of thing on principle, as I said before, but I will make an exception in this case, since it is very beautiful.

My personal favorite aspect of the relationship between Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin it’s how they both seem to have embraced their respective families (and vice versa). Johnson’s father, actor Don Johnson, told Good Day New York in November that he found Martin “a lovely guy,” and Johnson has been spotted out for a walk – barefoot, no less – with Apple Martin, the daughter that Martin shares with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

The role of stepfather or stepmother (or a new parent’s partner, for that matter) is often viewed with ambivalence at best and outright suspicion at worst; as Maggie Nelson writes in her 2015 book, The Argonauts, even the most loving and supportive of stepparents remains “structurally vulnerable to being hated or resentful.” I’m a famous daughter of divorce myself, so maybe that’s why I’m so excited to see 50 Shades of Gray actress taking Apple out for coffee or a walk in Malibu. It’s clear that she understands the importance of Martin’s relationship with his daughter, and that kind of sensitivity has the power to make me forgive any number of public serenades, no matter how cheesy.

Article originally published in US Vogue, vogue.com. Adapted by Amira Saim.