Dakota Johnson and the reasons we love her

For years I have appreciated the modest magic of the actress dakota johnson. Yes, she’s the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, but she’s also the icon who gave us the Ellen interview meme to end all memes in 2019, and that simple line ‘Actually, that’s not the truth, Ellen’ has me hooked for life.

dakota johnson has been on an all-star tour lately, appearing with perfect looks and giving us all a solid excuse to reread Jane Austen’s Persuasion. I’ve already elaborated on her relationship with Coldplay singer Chris Martin (seriously, anyone who drinks iced matchas barefoot with her boyfriend’s teenage daughter is a friend of mine), but when I read Johnson’s recent Vanity Fair interview, I was I fell in love again

The article, which begins with a reference to Johnson’s trusty vibrator (he uses it on his face for lymphatic drainage!) and gets even funnier from there, deserves a read right away. But what really surprised me this time is Dakota Johnson’s ability to write comedies. As Johnson told reporter Britt Hennemuth: ‘People were talking about the metaverse. It is a very serious matter. And I was like, ‘I have a couple of NFTs,’ and they were like, ‘Really? What do you have?’ I told them: Nice fucking boobs. I’m sorry, but it’s a perfect joke.