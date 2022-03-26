Dakota Johnson bets on combining sneakers with tailored pants

dakota johnson She is one of the young talents who bet on trends, as does Zendaya, for example. She and she not only replicates them, but she creates them and then the different brands take them to clone them. This is the case of the combination of shoes plus tailored pants. What do you think?

The shoes They have taken over our feet and we love them. Because they not only give us comfort, but also style to wear any outfit. dakota johnson bet on them combined with tailored pants. We show you her looks!

Dakota Johnson bets on the combo of sneakers and tailored pants. Photo: Latte and Closet.

In the first outfit, dakota johnson opted for some tailored pants black cropped with a white top, black knitted jacket, shoes white Gucci and brown bag. A super easy look to replicate and that has basic garments in neutral colors that we all have.

If you want to make a change, you can replace the jacket with a blazer with tailored shoulders to match your pants and also make you look much more stylish.

If you want a contrast of styles, try this look by Dakota Johnson. Photo: Latte and Closet.

In this look, the actress opted for a tailored pants high-waisted grays along with a white top, gray blazer, camel brown bag and shoes white with neon green sole. This outfit is already a little more risky, because the shoes They look more sporty than the previous look.

In this case, if you really want to make an impact, you can replace the top with a white shirt and leave the shoes. This way you will obtain a style that contrasts the urban with the strictly formal.

Dakota Johnson prepares this perfect look for everyone. Photo: Sassy Daily.

For those who can not take off the checkered pattern, dakota johnson He has this look for them with gray checkered pants, a white t-shirt and shoes white Gucci. Do you want to use it for the office? Add a black trench or blazer and voila.

dakota johnson it creates trends and we can’t stop looking at it. It’s our time to use shoes and tailored pants.

* Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have any doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!