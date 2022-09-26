Dakota Johnson changed her look and dyed it blonde: photos

dakota johnson He has stood out throughout his career for surprising with his irreverent changes of looks and after wearing chocolate-colored hair for a long time, he has opted to return to blonde tones and simply looks incredible.

to their 32 years the remembered Anastasia Steele of ’50 shades of gray’ has decided to close the summer with a flourish and show off her new change in the beach.

However, this is not the first time that the famous looks like this, because before starring in the erotic plot it was totally blonde.

Dakota Johnson and her new blonde hair

One of the trends that is most often worn in summer are light sparkles to look in tune with the colors of the season and dakota knows how to always look fashionable.

Through the social networks the actress could be seen wearing a blue bikini who accompanied with denim shorts.

The praise They did not take long to arrive from his fans and many applauded that he decided to return to this key.

“Simply beautiful”, “She is perfect”. “Blonde forever of the best looks”, “I love her new look”, “She is always perfect”, are some of the comments that she reads.

Johnson She is usually quite discreet with her private life and is currently in a relationship with singer Chris Martin, although they are usually away from the public spotlight.

“They know each other very well and are very comfortable with each other. Chris sends his music to Dakota to get her opinion. It’s more than just an adventure,” revealed Us Weekly in December 2017.

At the moment he is preparing for the new tape ‘Madame Web’ (The Spider-Man spin-off) with Sydney Sweeney and Emma Roberts.

It is scheduled to be released in theaters in October 2023.