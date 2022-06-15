Dakota Johnson stars in the adaptation of Jane Austen that has a release date on Netflix

MADRID, June 15. (CultureLeisure) –

dakota johnson dons a period dress in the brand new Persuasion trailer. The adaptation of the famous homonymous novel by Jane Austen arrives at Netflix the next July 15 with a playful, fresh and carefree tone.

“There were no two souls closer than Wentworth and I. And my family persuaded me to give him up”recounts a melancholic Johnson looking directly at the camera and breaking the fourth wall in the advance of the tape.

the actress of 50 shades of gray gives life to anne elliota sensitive, modern, non-conformist woman whose uptight, bankrupt family convinces her to break off her engagement to Frederick Wentworth. Interpreted by Cosmo Jarvisher lover is about to reappear in the life of Jane Austen’s heroine eight years after the breakup.





“Worse than ex-boyfriends. We are friends”Johnson laments in the advance, making it clear that the tone of the film will be more casual, modern and humorous than that of other adaptations more faithful to the original work, such as the one starring Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) in 2007.

In addition to Johnson and Jarvis, as the trailer reveals, the cast of this new adaptation of Persuasion is completed by the performers Richard E. Grant, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Henry Goldingamong others.