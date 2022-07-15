Dakota Johnson steps in as a producer

THE ANGELS. With the idea of ​​getting away from the erotic stereotype left by the success of 50 shades of grayactress Dakota Johnson now plays the mother of an autistic girl in Cha Cha Real Smooth, a classic independent production in which she also serves as producer, which excites her and allowed her to experience a different way the film world.

I was excited by the idea of ​​being involved in a film and having another vision behind the scenes. I have another producing partner who had met the director, Cooper Raiff, and she insisted that I see him in Shithouse. It was the time when I was still in Greece filming The Dark Daughter (The Last Daughter) with Maggie Gyllenhaal directing. After seeing it, I asked for a meeting the next day. That’s when I was told the idea of ​​Cha Cha Real Smooth.

And back then it was just a seed, not even an idea. And I said that I would love to produce it to bring the idea to the cinema, ”she recalls wistfully. We had agreed that I was going to play the character of the mother. And at first, he was not going to work as an actor. But I wanted him to work with me, because the main character is very similar to him. And only later, we started looking together for the rest of the other actors.

Director Cooper Raiff is the young actor who accompanies Dakota Johnson in Cha Cha Real Smooth. And having written the script, he fulfilled the dream of many her fans by illustrating the love he has for her, despite her age difference. The big difference is that in the fiction of the story, she is married to an autistic daughter, when he tries to conquer her at a party, with the great excuse of asking the daughter to dance and getting even closer when he manages to show that he could be the stepfather

Starting the story with a Jewish holiday, which is where the characters meet, was Cooper’s idea, although he is not even Jewish, but he said that they were anecdotes from his school days. We found the idea of ​​a 22-year-old helping 13-year-olds become adults.

And although he is not Jewish, he knows all the work behind it and he says that he also had his first kiss there. That is why the idea is as sweet as it is romantic.

For the filming, Dakota faced as a producer certain limitations due to the pandemic.

We break those barriers. For example, we couldn’t hire the amount of extras we wanted, but we managed to get the scenes. During the pandemic we had to reimagine everything, like getting an abandoned mall in Pittsburgh, to be able to use different areas where we could turn it into other parties. We also shot in small areas with a lot of people, to go to another area where we used the faces of people we had filmed, but turned the other way. They did not see each other, but they felt before the camera. It was like playing Tetris and luckily we didn’t have to shut down production in the middle of the pandemic. That was wonderful.

Full of praise for the director, actor and screenwriter Cooper Raiff, with whom he worked on the film.

As a person, he is unique. I don’t know anyone like him. And the way he sees the world, he has a very particular voice, with a big heart, because of the way he studies people. The relationship between my character and him, or the relationship between my character and the daughter, is very special, something not at all common in the cinema, although it is very common in real life.

That is why it is so important that this story be seen on film.”

He also talks about his relationship with Vanessa Burghardt, a young woman who plays his autistic daughter.

It was wonderful because Vanessa was asking the purest questions because it was her first film. She had never been to a movie studio and asked all kinds of questions, but when it came to work, she came fully prepared. And it was very comfortable working with her.”

Dakota Johnson has lived close to fame, for her parents Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, in addition to having also raised you with Antonio Banderas as a stepfather.

Curiously, my parents did not want me to have anything to do with the cinema.

I made my first film when I was very young, just because my mother was the lead.

It was called Crazy in Alabama, in which I appeared as the daughter. And my stepfather (Antonio Banderas) had been the director. But then I never worked again as an actress, until I was 18 years old.

My best friend is the mother of two children who are my godchildren. And if I have to play a mother in the movies, it influences me to have seen her as a mom. For having asked her about everything, from what she feels deep inside her or simply seeing her.

I also grew up with many brothers. But of course, I’m not a mother yet. I don’t have my own experiences to relive, but having had so many siblings, I raised many of them and continue to raise them even today, like a mother.”

