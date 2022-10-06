Dakota Johnson turns 33 in her prime

dakota johnson is celebrating this Tuesday, October 4. And it is that the famous actress celebrates this day his arrival at the age of 33an age that he meets at the best moment of his life in all fields.

On the professional level, Johnson makes his thirty-third return to the sun consolidated as one of the Hollywood stars of the moment and with projects in the pipeline with which he will go further.

While, on a personal level, Melanie Griffith’s daughter couldn’t be happier with her strong relationship with the singer Chris Martin, with whom he has had a four-year romance and would spend his 33rd birthday.

Dakota Johnson would celebrate her birthday with Chris Martin

Unlike other couples in the middle, both the protagonist of Persuasion as the lead singer of Coldplay have organized their schedules have Dakota’s birthday off.

The British musician took a break of the tour Music of the Spheres since last September 24 after the fourth concert of his band in the capital of Chile.

Martin will not return to the stage until October 15, so his schedule is completely free. Secondly, Dakota was very busy over the summer shooting a new movie.

However, his next production, daddiofilming has not yet started so both have the date to have a very romantic birthday celebration and probably private.

And it is that, if something has characterized this couple since rumors of romance aroused in October 2017, it is that both prefer to carry their idyll in a very discreet and calm way.

During their years of relationship, they have avoided being exhibited together in lavish events, red carpets or other commitments. In fact, the artist attended the Met Gala alone in 2022.

On the contrary, both are more of staying at home either alone or with your loved ones. When they do go out together, they do so in super easy quotes like going for a walk in the streets, the beach or having a picnic.

Because of this, it is most likely that the couple celebrates the 33rd birthday of the fashion reference in an intimate way, although no less special. They probably invite their friends and family.

Dakota’s entry to Marvel: another great reason to celebrate

Apart from his birthday and his romantic relationship, dakota johnson is also celebrating one of his latest and most important professional achievements in recent years: his arrival at Marvel.

The feature film that the famous was recording weeks ago is none other than madam weba spin off from the universe of the popular superhero Spider Man.

In this production, the star stars in the story in the skin of Julia Carpentera woman who gains the psychic abilities and powers of the elderly Madame Web.

The adventures of the histrioness in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) would hit theaters next year. The tentative date is October 6, 2023, days after his 34th birthday.