Dakota Johnson’s first movie role involved her mom, stepdad and a ‘crying baby’

Best known for her work on the fifty shades film franchise, Dakota Johnson has been in the spotlight since she was a little girl. Born into a Hollywood family, Johnson always knew she wanted to act. Before she was 10 years old, Ella Johnson landed movie roles. From supernatural thrillers to romantic comedies, Johnson has done a bit of everything. However, it all started on the set of the movie. crazy in alabama, a 1999 comedy-drama directed by Johnson’s former stepfather, Antonio Banderas. In a recent interview, Johnson described the experience and revealed why doing crazy in alabama involved more than a little chaos.

What did Dakota Johnson say about making her first movie?

Johnson was surrounded by the bright lights of Hollywood from an early age. His mother, actress Melanie Griffith, was a huge star in the ’80s, while his father, Don Johnson, is known for his iconic role in Miami Vice. Johnson’s parents divorced when she was very young and her mother married Antonio Banderas. She helped give Johnson her first film role and cast her in the 1999 film. Crazy in Alabama which he directed

In a June 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson opened up about her experience on the film set. “crazy in alabama, I was nine years old and my stepfather directed the film. My mom starred and I played her daughter, ”recalled the actor. “And I still remember all my lines because I only had like two or three of them. But I took it very seriously and he demanded that I have time with the vocal coach. That was fun”.

Dakota Johnson’s Showbiz Connections

Johnson wasn’t the only young man in his family to land a minor role in crazy in alabama. Her younger stepsister, Stella Banderas, also had a role. As Johnson described to Vanity Fair, “My little sister played my mother’s youngest daughter, and she was a baby. She was like, one and a half maybe? And every time Antonio, my stepfather, her father, shouted “Action”, she went crazy. She just burst into tears and was sobbing the entire take.”

Johnson said: “He’d yell cut, come up and say, ‘Stella,’ and she’d be fine and happy. I think she thought it was really scary when he yelled action, and I was the one holding her the whole time like running down the street holding this crying, crying baby.”

Johnson might not have had the easiest time on the set. But not long after, he decided that he wanted to make a living by acting. Johnson has revealed that neither of her parents encouraged her to act, as they wanted her to experience a “normal” childhood. In a January 2022 interview with W Magazine, she noted that her father, Don Johnson, wanted her to go to college. But she rebelled, admitting that she was dazzled by the “incredible artists” her parents worked with.

Dakota Johnson is very close to her family

Actors Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith (R) with their daughter Dakota Johnson (L) attend the Los Angeles premiere of Dreamworks Pictures’ film “Shrek 2” at the Mann Village Theater on May 8, 2004 in Westwood, California. | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Johnson has always valued family. Although Banderas and Griffith divorced in 2015, she remains very close to her stepfather. She has often referred to Banderas as her “extra dad,” calling him out for having an indelible impact on her life. In 2019, when she presented Banderas with the Best Actor award at the Hollywood Film Awards, Johnson called Banderas a “shining light,” noting that her artistry helped inspire her to pursue acting.

