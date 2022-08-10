Dallas College offers free degrees in medicine, IT and finance

Dallas College will offer courses to receive certifications in careers such as medical assistance (medical assistant), finance (finance) and technology (IT), at no cost.

The community college included those majors on its list of options to pursue since last school year, starting with computer science. Bank of America awarded $1 million to 21 higher education institutions in the United States as part of the initiative to help minority students finish their studies and join the workforce. Dallas College was one of the institutions that received financial support.

Also read: School of dental hygienists at Dallas College is in high demand

The first classes of the computer science program were taught last year. This August 22 will begin those for medical assistance that will last six months and financial services that will run for three months. A new cycle of technology classes will also begin.

“We have expanded these options as part of the program because from what we could see in the Dallas market, they are considered good jobs and have a career path to living wages,” said Sheridan Nixon, assistant vice chancellor of Career Connected Learning, the Dallas division. College in charge of providing these courses at no cost to the community.

The courses, books and certification exams are covered by the financing received from Bank of America, according to Nixon, who said that the total cost of this benefit per career is worth approximately up to $2,500.

To become certified as a physician assistant, you must take the certification exam that costs from $125 to $250, according to the American Medical Assistance Association.

The CompTIA A+ certification for the field of information technology costs $239. Some of the jobs that can be done with this certificate are technical support, customer support and IT support.

The finance certification, Security Industry Fundamentals (SIE), which typically costs $80, will allow you to find employment as a banker.

Medical assisting classes will be held at the Dallas College Pleasant Grove Center, located at 802 Buckner Blvd, Monday through Thursday from 6 to 9 pm beginning August 22. The technology courses will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 9 pm at the Dallas College West Campus, which is located at 3330 N Hampton Road. Online finance courses will also start on that day.

Apart from the initiative with Bank of America, Dallas College offers up to 20 free short careers. According to its website, there is training for business, law, engineering, global trade and hospitality, among others. These programs began five years ago.

Also read: Dallas College offers free classes for seniors

Each program may have its own requirements, but in general, applicants are required to be at least 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident, and submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). ).

The last day of registration is Thursday, August 18. Those interested can register by sending an email to diana.quinonez@dallascollege.edu or ask for the Career Connected Learning department at 972-669-6400. If you do not manage to register this year, you will be able to register next semester, whose dates have not yet been announced.