Damián Díaz is out of the second leg against Universitario, in the Copa Libertadores | Soccer | sports

Offensive midfielder Damián Díaz did not play last Saturday’s match against University Technician because of a “small tear in the right calf”, a picture that also prevents the Argentine-Ecuadorian from reaching the confrontation that Barcelona SC will hold this Wednesday with Universitario de Deportes, in Lima, for a place in the third play-off phase of the Copa Libertadores 2022.

“Damián Díaz left practice yesterday (Friday, February 25) after feeling severe pain in his right leg. After the respective and complementary examinations, it was found that he suffered a small tear in his right calf, ”the Canarian club communicated on Saturday through his Twitter account.

Díaz (35 years old) was already absent in the first leg against Universitario due to suspension, and his continuity in the LigaPro Serie A championship was expected over the weekend against Rodillo Rojo de Ambato and his reappearance in the Copa Libertadores playing the return match against U in Lima.

Nor was the national midfielder Michael Carcelén present, who “due to a personal issue was left out of today’s commitment (last Saturday). However, he was summoned for the cupbearer meeting in Peruvian territory.

According to the statement, Kitu Díaz underwent medical tests that ruled out a more serious injury. It is estimated that his recovery will take fifteen days, which suggests that he will miss the next two matches in the local tournament (vs. 9 de Octubre FC and vs. Independiente del Valle) and the first leg of phase 3 of Libertadores ( against the winner of the Guaraní-América Mineiro key) if the yellow team achieves its goal in Lima.

The loss of the yellow captain adds to that of defender Joshué Quiñónez, who was transferred to FC Dallas of the United States Major League Soccer (MLS).

The 20-year-old youth squad was loaned out for one season, with an option to buy. (D)