Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson were not speaking after this fight in ‘Harry Potter’

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson They have been close friends for years. Both forged a great relationship in the movies of ‘Harry Potter’ and next to Rupert Grint they grew up together with the world of Hogwarts as a stage, before the eyes of the fans.

Over the years, the friendship is still valid and proof of this is the meeting that HBO Max prepared with the other protagonists of the magical saga.

Despite this, the actors did not escape moments of tension product of sharing so many hours and space throughout the deliveries. What in the midst of adolescence, can lead to friction as strong as the one between Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. The actor has revealed to the BBC’s Radio Times that he had a relationship with Hermione’s interpreter. very strong discussion.

“Oh God. We argued about everything. Religion. politics…“, he recalled about this clash during the filming of ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’. “I remember in one of the big discussions we had in the fourth movie, we didn’t talk to each other for a couple of days. She was arguing about the Latin language, which nobody knows what it sounds like,” which the actor thought was wrong. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, but it’s still spoken a lot in the Catholic church.'”

“what a silly discussionlooking back, it was totally out of control. She was furious and I was furious“he assured. “Honestly, I would advise anyone who if you are going to debate with her, be well informed“.

Of course, it remained an anecdote to the relief of the fans and during ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’viewers were able to enjoy his on-screen presence after the saga’s conclusion 10 years ago.

The relationship that Emma Watson currently has with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint

Emma Watson told in an interview with Vogue UK the way the trio of actors interact right now after years together: “They both hate whatsapp and their phones in general. Actually the three of us try to stay away from electronic devices, so that doesn’t help to maintain an interaction. We are not in a group chat, but we speak individually.

“Rupert sends me photos of his daughter Wednesday and I melt. Dan and I usually try to calm each other’s nerves. We both mostly try to stay out of the spotlightSo it’s been nice to have each other’s support, knowing there was a new wave of attention coming our way.”

