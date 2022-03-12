Daniel Ricciardo, positive for COVID-19

The Australian driver, with eight wins and 31 podium finishes in his F1 career, will continue to be isolated in accordance with local regulations

Daniel Richardpilot of McLarenhas tested positive for COVID-19 in a PCR test after feeling unwell since Wednesday in Bahrainin whose International Circuit the second and last pre-season training sessions of Formula 1reported the English team in a statement.

“According to these regulations, Daniel will be discharged in time for the Bahrain Grand Prix from F1 next weekend. Daniel is already starting to feel better and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

After the drop of Ricciardo, lando norris will drive the MCL36 for the last day of the official pre-season test in Bahrain this Saturday.

The Spanish Carlos Sainz showed again that, by sensations and without knowing for sure the program of each team, ferrari is having a good preseason and finished with the best time (1:33.352) a second day of tests at the circuit of shakir (Bahrain) in which Alpine he rode 111 laps, but suffered another setback that caused him to lose an hour.

In second position finished the Dutchman Max Verstappenreigning world champion Formula 1. the pilot of Red Bull He was seven tenths behind the Spaniard, with whom he had a sprint in which they overtook in three different corners, but raising conscientiously since in the first sector he was faster.

the canadian Lance Stroll put back to Aston-Martin in the leading positions, although he remained stopped with seven minutes remaining in the session. On Thursday he finished fourth and this Friday third, just ahead of the seven-time champion Lewis Hamiltonwho suffered again to put his Mercedes on the correct track.

A compatriot of his, the British lando norrisshowed the good and the bad part of his McLaren. He set the highest top speed on the straight, but at the same time suffered from brake problems throughout the day. A Norris who rolled because his partner, the Australian Daniel Ricciardowas found “unwell” this morning, the team reported.

The great novelty of the second day of testing was the return of the Dane Kevin Magnussen. After a year out of the F1returns to Haas to replace the Russian Nikita Mazepinwho left his seat due to sanctions on Russian investors for the invasion of this country to Ukraine.