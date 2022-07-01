Danilo doubts the electoral rolls of the PRM and Fuerza del Pueblo

Former President Danilo Medina highlighted yesterday that the citizens sworn in at events of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) are “militants”, a category that, in his opinion, marks “a huge difference” with other political parties.

This statement by the former president and president of the opposition purple party was a clear allusion to the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) and the People’s Force, portraying this by noting that “other parties filed a register (before the JCE), but those are names that are written”. “Those of us who are sworn in are militants,” said Medina, adding that there is “a huge difference” because “we have a register with one million seven hundred thousand that is deposited in the Central Electoral Board.”

During nine months, the PLD, according to Medina, joined 233,000 new members, a figure that immediately puts him on the road to comment that “something is happening within this party that so many people join.”

“The relay is already here”

The most surprising thing for the former head of state is that “about 56 percent are under 35 years of age. The relief of all is already here and, as the word says, ‘by their fruits you will know them’”.

Medina exhorted the PLD members not to have “fanaticism” with their candidates, and assured that whoever is elected at their party’s convention on October 16 “will be the next president of the Dominican Republic.”

There are no safe jobs.”

“Here, all the applicants are friends,” Medina said at a swearing-in ceremony for members of the PLD’s intermediate committees.

Danilo made a call to those who intend to hold a position, to “work for it and not believe that, because they are from some committee, they have secure positions.”

Medina also recalled when his party colleague, Lidio Cadet, was sworn in as a priest, a fact that “had never happened in this political institution, which was highlighted, since after so long another priest joined the ranks of the PLD.

For his part, the general secretary of the PLD, Charlie Mariotti, said that his party has been persecuted and besieged for two years.

“Besieged, besieged, beaten, for two years, and yet we have not backed down; on the contrary, at a steady pace, that is why it is of great satisfaction”, he indicated.

The event was attended by Andrés Navarro, Abel Martínez, Francisco Domínguez Brito, Rubén Bichara, Radhamés Camacho and other high-ranking PLD leaders.

Tribute to Euclid

During the day, a tribute was paid to the political and educational trajectory of veteran leader Euclides Gutiérrez Félix.

Medina stressed that when his party was “divided into groups”, Gutiérrez Félix was always the only one who remained out of reach of the sides, only following the ideals of Professor Juan Bosch.

“I want you to know that in times of groups, the only thing that Euclides followed were the ideals of Juan Bosch,” Medina reiterated.

Electoral roll meaning

It is a term with origin in the Latin patronus that allows to name a list or payroll. The concept is usually used to refer to the registry in which citizens authorized to participate in elections are registered.

KEYS

Active.

The president of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Danilo Medina, has been leading members’ swearing-in events in different parts of the country.

Decision.

The political committee of the PLD decided in a meeting that Medina would take to the streets to lead the swearing-in of the PLD from May 22 to July 31.

applicants.

In addition to Medina, the candidates for the presidential candidacy remain active with political acts, at a party convention that will be in October.