Danilo warns the PRM about the 2024 elections

The president of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Daniel Medina, assured whoever was the winner of the electoral consultation on October 16 where the presidential candidate of that organization will be elected, will continue the work of the former governments that he led in reducing poverty, creating jobs and guaranteeing a dignified life for Dominicans.

He assured that in the 2024 elections the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) is with the PLD what is going to be faced

“Because it is with us that they are going to face each other. Now they are not seeing anything, because now what must be left to them is that they govern, but starting next year when everything is resolved, then they will see what the PLD is”Medina proclaimed before the ten leaders.

He said he is in favor of allowing presidents to govern because he understands that there is a stage for everything, to oppose, to observe, to govern and to seek power.

“In the search for power we are creating the foundations of that search, but as soon as we have an official candidate from the PLD, then we will see them in the streets, alleys, fields and mountains of the country. There are parties that say they are going to win the elections, but I assure you that today they cannot tell me a single municipality where they can ensure that they are going to win the syndicate”, manifested.

The president of the purple party said that the PLD He has only one challenge and that is to do well on October 16 in his consultation, with which, if so, he ensures that on August 16, 2024, the winner will be the next President of the Republic.

“The partner who is elected in the consultation on October 16 will be climbing the steps of the National Palace as president of the Dominican Republic,” Medina said.

He referred to the words of President Luis Abinader that “don’t look back” and said that the objective of these pronouncements is to erase the work of the PLD.

“That is why they do not want them to look back, so that they do not see what they want to erase from the map of the Dominican Republic, but that and the moral authority that we have gained from doing what we promise because we did everything we promised and more, we did much more than what we promised; the country is full of works that were not promised in the electoral campaign, this is a party that fulfilled all its promises”Medina said.

It argued that Francisco Domínguez Brito, Karen Ricardo, Maritza Hernández, Luis de León, Margarita Cedeño and Abel Martínez have the moral authority to promise “because the people know they are going to comply”.

Medina urged the presidents of the intermediate committees to dedicate themselves to working for the consultation on October 16, since they need 18,000 leaders to work on that consultation process.

He urged the leaders of the PLD not to be offended and not fanaticized, since that is where the pressure is brought to bear and he gave the example of the six pre-candidates who aspire to be the presidential candidate of the PLD and said that these are not competitors, but friends and colleagues.

“Until October 16, when the consultation is held, you must dedicate all your time to working so that this process is a massive process attended by all the members of the party, all your relatives, co-workers, your father, mother, brother, Uncles, boyfriend, wife and everyone who is going to vote next 16 for whoever they want, for whoever they like and for whoever you think will be the best for the Dominican Republic”Medina finished.