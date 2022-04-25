data for Monday 25 April

There are 24,878 new Covid-19 cases registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, a decrease compared to yesterday’s bulletin, but the positivity rate rises to 17.9% (+ 0.7%). Another 93 dead.

24,878 new Covid-19 cases have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, a significant decrease compared to 56,263 yesterday, also due to the weekend effect. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health of today Monday 25 April. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of cases has reached 16,161,339. There were 93 deaths from Covid on the last day for a total of 162,781 victims. In the last 24 hours, 138,803 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The rate of positivity it stood at 17.9% (+ 0.7%). The healed are currently 14,755,958 (+26,738), while the currently positive are 1,242,600 (-1,549).

Infections in Italy Region by Region

Today, 24,878 cases of Covid-19 were recorded out of 138,803 swabs carried out. Below are the data from today’s bulletin and the situation region by region:

Lombardy: +2.359

Veneto: +2.053

Campania: +2.939

Emilia Romagna: +3.403

Lazio: +2.772

Piedmont: +1,084

Tuscany: +1.504

Sicily: +1.777

Puglia: +1.933

Liguria: +519

Brands: +716

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +273

Abruzzo: +940

Calabria: +823

Umbria: +517

PA Bolzano: +168

Sardinia: +461

PA Trento: +156

Basilicata: +249

Molise: +212

Aosta Valley: +20

Swabs and positivity rate

In the last 24 hours, 138,803 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The positivity rate was 17.9% (+ 0.7%).

Hospitalization in the medical area and intensive care

Data on hospitalizations in the medical area are increasing but not those in intensive care due to the virus. In the last 24 hours, +155 beds have been registered in the medical area and intensive care patients are stable (+0), for a total of 416.

Covid vaccinations in Italy

According to the report on vaccinations against Covid-19 in Italy updated with the data of today, Monday 25 April, 136,609,792 doses have been administered so far. 48,590,871 people received the two doses of the first cycle or the single-dose vaccine, a figure equal to 90% of the population. 39,268,980 people received the third dose, equal to 84.10% of the population potentially subject to an additional dose. Children between 5 and 11 years old who received at least the first dose of the vaccine are 1,382,645.