Daughter of Bibi Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo is celebrating her birthday and her family celebrates it in a big way

The Capetillo Gaytán Family is known for being united and very loving. ANDn Friday, May 13, they celebrated Ana Pau’s 25th birthday with a meal where the great absentee for the second consecutive year was his sister Ale who lives in Spain. The distance did not prevent, of course, the congratulations full of affection for her little sister.

Biby Gaytan He decided to pamper his birthday daughter with a delicious meal sheltered by his family where the most important thing is to spend time together. She opened the trunk of memories to publish a carousel of photographs of Ana Pau as a child accompanied by a tender text in the description.

“Love of my loves. Words are not enough to express the unconditional love that exists between a mother and her daughter. It does not matter how old you are and that today you are a woman worthy of admiration, I will always continue to see your little face as in these photos and that for me is one of my greatest blessings. Congratulationseeeees dear daughter”it is read in the publication that Ana Pau answered with “Mommy, I love you, I adore you. You are my whole life.”

Edward Capetilloher father, also congratulated her on social networks with a photograph from when she was little. “Beautiful princess, congratulations you are the best! I love you”, was the text with which he accompanied the publication. In the comments Ana Pau replied excitedly “I love you more than anyone daddy!”.

Her brothers did not miss an opportunity to congratulate her on social networks. Edwardher older brother, showed in her stories a video of Ana Pau watching the candle on her cake while her family sang the typical “Mañanitas” to her. “A thousand congratulations Pau! I love you”wrote.

And of course the congratulations of his sister Ale Capetillo could not be missing. In one of her Instagram stories, she shared several photos with Ana Pau and wrote “It’s my soul sister’s birthday.” She was the first to congratulate her because she is living in Spain.