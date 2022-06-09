Daughter of Juan Orlando Hernández reveals what he told her by email

“you are a blessing to my life”, those are the words that the former president extradited to the United States, John Orlando Hernandezhe would have told his daughter Daniela.

It was the young woman herself who announced that her father is in communication with her family through emails, through which she expresses how much she misses her children and wife, Anna Garcia.

“A few days ago my father wrote me an email where he told me how much he loves me, how much he misses me and that I am a great blessing in his life,” he says. Daniela Hernandez in a video he posted on the Tik Tok social network.

At the same time, She stated that she also loves and misses the former presidentwho is accused in New York of drug trafficking and weapons, but assures that he will return to Honduras and reunite with his family.

