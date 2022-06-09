Daughter of Juan Orlando Hernández reveals what he told her by email
Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
“you are a blessing to my life”, those are the words that the former president extradited to the United States, John Orlando Hernandezhe would have told his daughter Daniela.
It was the young woman herself who announced that her father is in communication with her family through emails, through which she expresses how much she misses her children and wife, Anna Garcia.
“A few days ago my father wrote me an email where he told me how much he loves me, how much he misses me and that I am a great blessing in his life,” he says. Daniela Hernandez in a video he posted on the Tik Tok social network.
At the same time, She stated that she also loves and misses the former presidentwho is accused in New York of drug trafficking and weapons, but assures that he will return to Honduras and reunite with his family.
“He’s in good spirits”
recently, also Ana Garcia de Hernandez revealed that she had chatted with her husband after some communication restrictions were lifted in prison.
Garcia said that John Orlando Hernandez he is calm and confident that he will come out of the trial he will face well.
“I was able to talk to him this week, he is in very good spirits, optimistic, with a lot of faith and trusting in God to prove his innocence,” he added.
“He has always been a person of character and this injustice has not been able to break him, on the contrary, it has made him stronger,” added the former Honduran first lady.