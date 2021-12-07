Dave Bautista will star in the upcoming M. Night Shyamalan film

For some, Dave Bautista will forever be “The Animal” and his Batista Bomb will remain in wrestling history, but the Washington DC warrior has come a long way since Raw and Smackdown and is now an established actor who has been able to carve out several roles especially in action films, where the most famous is perhaps that of Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The last blockbuster production that saw Bautista’s presence was Dunes, and we already know that he will resume his role also in the sequel, which has long been made official.

Yet very soon we could see him in a production that is quite unusual and unedited for him, since as reported by Deadline our Dave will be part of the cast of the next film from the master of twists, M. Night Shyamalan.

The film will be titled Knock at the Cabin, will be produced by Universal and is expected to hit theaters on February 3, 2023, a date that obviously may undergo important changes. Yet the presence of an actor of this genre in a Shyamalan film should not come as a surprise, since in the past he has already entrusted leading roles to actors such as Bruce Willis (unforgettable The sixth sense), but also Mark Wahlberg and James McAvoy later.

The director is fresh off the success with the movie titled Old, capable of grossing over $ 90 million at the global box office, and now there is much anticipation for this new job. As usual, Shyamalan knows how to keep the aura of mystery around his works well and the same is happening with Knock at the Cabin. For now the information ends here, but as big fans of both the director and the actor we will not fail to update you with news, images and trailers as soon as they become available. In the meantime, we remind you that the new trailer for Matrix Resurrections, haven’t you seen it yet? Get moving!