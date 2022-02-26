David Dastmalchian Joins Christopher Nolan Movie

David Dastmalchian is having the best year of his career, and it’s not particularly close. The once struggling stage actor was able to add his talents to Denis Villeneuve’s huge box office hit Dune and James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, along with voice roles in Batman: The Long Halloween and What If… .? from Marvel. Now according to The Hollywood Reporteryou will have the opportunity to reunite with the man who launched him to stardom.

It caps off a week of high-profile additions to the biopic, following the casting of Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, and later Kenneth Branagh. The massive cast also includes Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Mathew Modine, Dane DeHaan, and Jack Quaid. Focusing on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb who faced exile for being an accused communist, Oppenheimer adapts the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Martin Sherwin and Kai Bird, “American Prometheus: The Triumph of J. Robert Oppenheimer” with the cast and budget of a blockbuster.

Dastmalchian worked in telemarketing and on stage before Nolan discovered him at a casting call for The Dark Knight in 2007. Originally hoping to land a part in the now-famous bank heist scene, Dastmalchian couldn’t make the cut, but eventually he received a call back asking him to play Thomas Schiff, one of the Joker’s henchmen. That role put him in front of a larger audience in some memorable scenes in which he dresses up as an honor guard and is later questioned by Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart). From there, he found consistent work with Villeneuve along with roles in everything from the Ant-Man movies to Blade Runner 2049 and his big roles in The Suicide Squad and Dune.

Dastmalchian will appear in Boston Strangler, as well as an adaptation of Stephen King’s El Coco from 20th Century Studios. This will be the first time Nolan and Dastmalchian have done anything together since their fated performance in The Dark Knight, though their role in the film is currently under wraps. Nolan will write and direct Oppenheimer with collaborators Emma Thomas and Charles Rovan serving as producers.

Oppenheimer is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023. Nolan’s latest blockbuster has just started production, but whether he has any more surprises up his sleeve in terms of casting remains to be seen. @worldwide