David Harbor believes that ‘Thunderbolts’ will be a “unique” movie within the MCU

With the main cast of Thunderbolts confirmed, we can’t wait for see actor David Harbor’s Red Guardian again in action. The character was one of the funniest things about the movie. black widow, with Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, who will also be teaming up with her adoptive father again. Thunderbolts It will be the last Marvel Phase 5 movie and people, you see how the suicide squad from The House of Ideas. However, Harbor feels that it will be something “unique” within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I think it’s a unique movie in the MCU in that you have a bunch of misfits, outcasts, losers, and people who aren’t really up there as superheroes.”the actor told him stranger things to ET. In addition to Belova and Alexei, the group will consist of Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) and John Walker (Wyatt Russell). All of them commanded by Valentina Allegra de Fountaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who also made her first appearance in black widowSpecifically in the post-credit scene. In the same way, in her words, Harbor wanted to send a compliment to her co-stars, pointing out that they were all “cool and interesting artists”, with mixed feelings from the public. Of course, the combination of antiheroes, villains, and heroes is in itself an explosive cocktail that could blow up any mission.

The project is at a very early stage to be able to talk about a specific plot, story or location within the chronology of events. So far, what we know about Thunderbolts is what executive producer Kevin Feige revealed in Disney’s D23 Expo. Feige joked about the group of misfits, saying that Bucky (Winter Soldier) was the most stable of them all and that Yelena and Red Guardian’s insane father-daughter relationship would be a lot of fun. As for the technical development of the project, behind the scenes will be Jake Schreier, a true unknown to the general public and who has so far directed A Friend for Frank, Paper Towns and several episodes of series as different as Kidding, new cherry flavor Y beef. Thunderbolts is expected to arrive in 2024.

Enlivening the wait, the next Marvel releases are Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17, 2023).