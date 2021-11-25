Davis Cup in Turin, the formula, the program and where to see it

The Pala Alpitour changes its look and is dressed in green to host the Cup. On the field at 16 Australia and Croatia. Italy debuts with the US on Friday at 4 pm, Colombia on Saturday. Direct Supertennis

Change of color, from “ATP blue” to “Davis green” but at the Pala Alpitour in Turin tennis is always the protagonist. It starts at 16 with the Croatia-Australia match that kicks off the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals. Group D (Croatia, Australia and Hungary) opens the program at the Olympic stadium, while on Friday the teams of Group E, that of Italy, the United States and Colombia will take the field. It is also played in Innsbruck and Madrid where the final stages of the tournament for nations will also take place.

The formula – The 18 national teams of the World Group were divided into six groups of three teams. The six teams that win their respective groups go directly to the quarter-finals together with the two best runners-up. The eight teams will compete in a single elimination draw. Each challenge includes two singles between the number 1 of one team and the number 2 of the other and vice versa, and the double that with this new formula is much more important. The matches are best of three sets.

Italy Friday – Filippo Volandri’s blues: Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Sonego, Fabio Fognini, Lorenzo Musetti and Simone Bolelli have been training in Turin since Monday afternoon. The debut of the Azzurri is on Friday at 4 pm against the United States who field John Isner, Reilly Opelka, Frances Tiafoe, Jack Sock and Rajeev Ram for the double. In addition to the historic trophy won in 1976, Italy played six finals, the last in 1998. The Azzurri qualified for the Finals thanks to a 4-0 win over South Korea in Cagliari in March 2020 before the pandemic stopped everything. The precedents between Italy and the USA are 3-8 with the last challenge in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals in Madrid 2019, the first of the new “management” Piquè, with a 2-1 victory for the USA). On Saturday, Italy will face Colombia with which there are no precedents.

Where to see it – Super Tennis tv, and the SuperTennix app broadcast live and exclusively the challenges of the Davis Cup Finals by Rakuten. Thursday 25 November, from 4 pm Croatia-Australia. Friday 26 November from 4.00 pm ITALY-United States.

