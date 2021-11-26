Davis Cup, Italy’s debut against the USA today: Berrettini is missing, with Sinner and Sonego to return as protagonists 45 years after Chile

The dream is to replicate the title of the 1976, obtained from Panatta, Bertolucci, Zugarelli and Barazzutti in Chile. The goal is to return at least protagonists, now 45 years after that triumph. L’Italy of tennis, led by captain Filippo Volandri, will close a 2021 however it goes, it will remain in history, with two Azzurri – Matteo Berrettini And Jannik Sinner – who closed the season in the world top ten. The ATP circuit ended with the victory of Alexander Zverev to Turin, but there is still an important event up for grabs: the Davis Cup. National eighteen divided into six groups from three. This is the program of the first round of the final phase, from November 25 to December 5. The tournament will be played in three different venues: Madrid, again Turin and Innsbruck. The semifinals and finals will take place only in the Spanish capital, as happened two years ago, when the triumph was the Spain by Rafael Nadal against Canada.

Italy, which makes its debut at home in Turin, aims to arrive right in Madrid. A goal made much more difficult after the official absence of Berrettini, the Italian number 1. The finalist of the last Wimbledon (and number 7 in the world) is in the pits due to the injury to abdominal muscles which forced him to retire even from the last ATP Finals. He was called in his place Simone Bolelli. The 36-year-old from Bologna will join Sinner, Fabio Fognini, Lorenzo Sonego And Lorenzo Musetti. The 20-year-old South Tyrolean will be the first choice in the singles, Fognini-Bolelli should be the pair of double (the two boast together the triumph of the Australian Open in 2015). Sonego instead will be the second singularist, with Musetti reserve.

The curiosity around the Italian national team is the daughter of a 2021 of great results. There are not only Berrettini’s goals but also the title of Sonego In the 250 of Cagliari and the final of Atp Cup, lost to the Russia. Above all, however, there is the explosion of Jannik Sinner: four titles (Melbourne, Washington, Sofia and Antwerp), the first final in a Masters 1000 in Miami, the top 10 and the debut at the Atp Finals. On his shoulders hang the higher hopes to lead the way, especially after the two challenges a Turin (one won, the other lost with two wasted match points), respectively against Hurkacz and number 2 in the world Daniil Medvedev.

The program (timetables and tv) – Italy was drawn in group E, with Colombia And United States. The Azzurri on Friday 26 November in Turin make their debut against the US team, made up of Frances Tiafoe, John Isner, Reilly Opelka, Jack Sock And Rajeev Ram. A decisive point for the quarter-finals. The first match is scheduled at 16 hours and all matches are visible in clear text on SuperTennis (channel 64 of digital terrestrial). The match against the South Americans is on the agenda Saturday 27. The winner of the group will face, on Monday 29 November, again in Turin, the first classified of the group D, consisting of Hungary, Australia and Croatia.

The rivals – The big favorite of this edition, however, is Russia. Medvedev together with Andrey Rublev, Aslan Karatsev, Karen Khachanov And Evgeny Donskoy they go on the hunt for the fourth Russian success in Davis (the last in 2006). There is also expectation for the Spain from Carlos Alcaraz (drawn in group A together with the Russians and Ecuador) and for the Serbia from Novak Djokovic, which happened in group F with Austria and Germany. In group B, on the other hand, there are Canada, Kazakhstan and Sweden, while in group C there are the Czech Republic, France and Great Britain. There is no shortage of excellent absences. In addition to that of Berrettini will not be in the tournament Rafael Nadal, the new Finals champion Zverev, Nick Kyrgios, Andy Murray, Denis Shapovalov And Felix Auger-Aliassime.