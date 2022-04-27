Days before production begins, Justin Lin leaves the direction of Fast and Furious 10

And he expanded, without giving further explanation: “For ten years and five movies, we have been able to film the best actors, the best stunts and the best damn car chases. Personally, as the son of Asian immigrants, I am proud to help build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the incredible cast, crew and studio for their support and for welcoming me into the Fast family.”

The production of this new installment had begun on April 20 with its well-known stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodríguez, Charlize Theron, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang and Chris Bridges.

In addition, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson and Michael Rooker joined the cast this time.

The movie will continue to shoot some second-unit footage, but insiders say production will go on a short hiatus while executives and producers look for Lin’s replacement. According to the Deadline site, a decision on her replacement should be made soon, as talks with some candidates are already underway.

The film is dated for May 19, 2023, and insiders add that they don’t expect to move from that date at this time.

Lin had his series directorial debut in 2006 with “Fast and Furious: Tokyo Challenge” and in the following years he was in charge of “Fast and furious” (2009), “Fast and Furious: 5in Control” (2011), “Fast and furious 6” (2013) and “Fast and Furious 9” (2021). These five films grossed more than $1.9 billion worldwide.