DC Comics: These are the best live action versions of Catwoman that exist

Catwoman is one of many dc comics characters what can we see in batman, and from what little we have been able to appreciate from Zoë Kravitz, we are sure that we are before one of the best interpretations of the antiheroine. In this sense, we have not been able to avoid wondering which other artists have given life to magnificent versions of Selina Kyle, and in our eagerness, these are the best interpretations we have found.

7. Halle Berry

In 2004, the first (and only, to date) solo Catwoman film was released, which, unfortunately, is remembered for having been a resounding failure at the box offices. However, this tape gave us one of the most beautiful versions we have seen of the thief, which is obvious because we are talking about Halle Berrythe second actress of African descent to give life to the love interest of the Dark Knight.

6. Lee Meriwether

Actress Lee Meriwether is the second woman to have played Catwoman within the Universe of the Batman series starring Adam West: Of course, he didn’t do it as such within the series, but in the movie that came out of the series. At that time, his interpretation did not end up convincing the public, although in retrospect, we believe that Lee Meriwether is, in addition to being quite a beautiful woman, one of the most innocent versions of the antiheroine that exist, and for that reason alone we already quite like it.

5. Eartha Kitt

Eartha Kitt was the first Afro-descendant Catwoman that could be seen on screen, although unfortunately, the actress lasted very little time playing the character (only 3 episodes of the series Batman 1996) due, precisely, to criticism of his skin color. Complete nonsense. His laughter and harsh, feline roar keep spinning in our heads.

4. Julie Newmar

To Julie Newmar We love her most of all for being the first actress to play Bat-Man’s deadliest sidekick. This happened, how could it be otherwise, in the series Batman 1966, which is why this characterization is the most psychedelic of all.

3. Zoe Kravitz

We haven’t yet had a chance to fully witness Zoë Kravitz’s performance as Catwoman in batman, and in advance we already know that it will become one of our favorites. And it is that this actress has it all: beauty, mystery, an image quite similar to the David Mazzucchelli he established for the character in Batman: Year One.

2. Michelle Pfeiffer

In 1992, with the film batman returns Directed by Tim Burton, we were able to meet one of the sexiest versions of Catwoman: Michelle Pfeiffer’s. The truth is that her performance is not exactly remarkable, but we have to accept that the costume that the criminal used during this film is one of the best that the character has seen.

1.Anne Hathaway

In his latest Bat Man tape, Christopher Nolan pitted Catwoman against the love of her life: Batman. Very soon, Bruce Wayne’s alter ego would understand that the criminal expert, more than a villain, extended his hands to her as a friend of hers. This feline character was played by the beautiful Anne Hathaway, who we consider to be the best Selina Kyle we’ve seen anywhere live action Until now.

All these interpretations of Selina Kyle are quite different from each other, however, if they share something between them, it is that character’s own air of mystery. As you can see, there are quite good versions of Catwoman: you just have to look for them in the different works starring the Bat Man.

Tell us: what is your favorite version of Catwoman?

***

Don’t miss the best Spaghetti Code content on YouTube.