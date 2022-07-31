‘DC League of Super-Pets’ gives Olivia Wilde a second chance to play a pivotal DC character

ads

Olivia Wilde has come a long way since her days on TV shows. The OC Y House. She has appeared in dozens of films and even made her directorial debut with booksmart 2019. But Wilde is about to get a second chance to play a fan-favorite DC Comics character. Here’s Who He Voices In The Animated Movie DC League of Super-Pets and his history with DC.

Olivia Wilde takes on an iconic role in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

DC League of Super-Pets follows a group of superpowered pets, led by Superman’s dog, Krypto (Dwayne Johnson), who must rescue the Justice League. The heroes themselves are voiced by actors such as John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves, and Jameela Jamil, who play Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, respectively. But Wilde also plays a key role.

The actor told MTV in 2009 that he always wanted to play Wonder Woman. This time, Wilde does not assume that role. However, he does voice Lois Lane, fearless reporter for the Daily Planet and Superman’s former love interest, in DC League of Super-Pets. Ironically, had things been different, Wilde could have played Lois Lane nearly a decade earlier.

The actor was about to play Lois Lane in 2013’s ‘Man of Steel’

Olivia Wilde attends CinemaCon 2022 – Presentation of Warner Bros. Pictures “The Big Picture” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theater Owners, on April 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada . (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

According to Latino Review and countless other reports, Wilde was one of many actors who tried out for the role of Lois Lane on Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel. Other stars for the role reportedly included Kristen Stewart, Jessica Biel, Rachel McAdams, and Kristen Bell. Of course, Amy Adams ultimately won the role opposite Henry Cavill in that 2013 blockbuster.

Man of Steel It did more than just give Adams the chance to step into Margot Kidder’s shoes as the Lois Lane of the big screen. She launched the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), which continues into 2022 with Black Adam Y Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Adams reprized the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 2016 and in both versions of Justice League.

Olivia Wilde is set to direct a mystery Marvel movie for Sony

Rumors spread that Flash of 2023 could reset many elements of the DCEU. If that’s the case, there’s always a chance Wilde will take on the role of Lois Lane in the future. After all, Cavill’s future as Superman is uncertain. And Ben Affleck dropped out of the role of Bruce Wayne, making room for Robert Pattinson’s version (and possibly others).

But Wilde might be too busy to commit to such a big franchise. He has a new movie called Don’t Worry Darling, which he directed and starred in, in September 2022. And beyond that, Wilde will be directing a mystery Marvel movie for Sony. Rumors indicate that this could be a big screen adaptation of Spider-Womanthough details are hard to find at the moment.

DC League of Super-Pets hits theaters July 29, 2022.

