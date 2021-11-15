De Laurentiis offers 3 million plus bonuses! The truth about MLS and the situation

Latest transfer market Naples – There are important news regarding the future of Lorenzo Insigne and renewal with the SSC Napoli. Indeed, the president Aurelio De Laurentiis made a new proposal to the captain’s agent.

Insigne renewal, new offer from Napoli

This was revealed at 1 Station Radio, during 1 Football Club, by the transfer market expert, Paolo Bargiggia, in the ‘Word of Bargiggia’ format. Here are his statements highlighted by FootballNaples24:

“Yes, the signs are of a small opening by De Laurentiis on the figures compared to the previous communication from Insigne’s agent. Who spoke of an offer of 50% of the fixed fee. Now, the signals, it seems that De Laurentiis reaches 3 , 5 million plus bonuses of 0.5 million easily achievable. It is clear that before they were complicated bonuses, in this phase of the negotiation instead the bonuses of half a million are more feasible. If a monster proposal does not arrive, which at the moment there is no It is to be seen then, if he does not immediately accept the proposal from Napoli, that Insigne can accept such a proposal from January onwards, to end his career in the United States “.