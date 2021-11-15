Sports

De Laurentiis offers 3 million plus bonuses! The truth about MLS and the situation

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee36 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

Insigne renewal, 1StationRadio: De Laurentiis offers 3 million plus easy-to-reach bonuses! The truth about MLS

Latest Naples transfer market – New offer for the renewal of Lorenzo Insigne by Aurelio De Laurentiis, proposed upward: the figures

Latest transfer market NaplesThere are important news regarding the future of Lorenzo Insigne and renewal with the SSC Napoli. Indeed, the president Aurelio De Laurentiis made a new proposal to the captain’s agent.

Insigne renewal, new offer from Napoli

This was revealed at 1 Station Radio, during 1 Football Club, by the transfer market expert, Paolo Bargiggia, in the ‘Word of Bargiggia’ format. Here are his statements highlighted by FootballNaples24:

“Yes, the signs are of a small opening by De Laurentiis on the figures compared to the previous communication from Insigne’s agent. Who spoke of an offer of 50% of the fixed fee. Now, the signals, it seems that De Laurentiis reaches 3 , 5 million plus bonuses of 0.5 million easily achievable. It is clear that before they were complicated bonuses, in this phase of the negotiation instead the bonuses of half a million are more feasible. If a monster proposal does not arrive, which at the moment there is no It is to be seen then, if he does not immediately accept the proposal from Napoli, that Insigne can accept such a proposal from January onwards, to end his career in the United States “.

Insigne and De Laurentiis

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee36 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Champions, only Milan cue | Juve and Europeanist Atalanta | News

2 weeks ago

Moto3 Algarve: Foggia stretched out, Acosta world champion | News

1 week ago

World Cup, if Italy goes to the playoffs, it finds these second ones

19 hours ago

summary, scoreboard, slow motion and match report

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button