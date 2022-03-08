Dear gasoline, that’s how much it will cost to fill up

The expensive gasoline weighs on Italian families and in the coming months, due to the war between Ukraine and Russia, the bill could be more expensive. This is what emerges from the simulations of Facile.it on mUp Research data according to which in the first two months of 2022 alone, Italians spent almost 50 euros more to refuel than last year (+ 22%). Specifically, those who drive a petrol-powered car from January 1st to February 28th spent, on average, about 275 euros (they were 228 euros last year), those who have a diesel, always on average, 245 euros (they were 199 euros in the 2021).

In recent weeks, given the complicated international scenario, the price of fuel has skyrocketed so much that in the coming months, an Italian motorist could spend, in a year, over 1,750 euros to fill up a petrol car and more than 1,560 euros for a diesel onei.e. around 20% more than in 2021.

With such high prices, it is not surprising to see how many Italians are trying to economize by trying to use their vehicle less; even before the start of the conflict, the survey commissioned by Facile.it to the mUp Research institute had highlighted how 72% of respondents had started to reduce car trips.