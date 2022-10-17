Death of Robbie Coltrane: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson… The Harry Potter team pays tribute to Hagrid

Died this Friday at the age of 72, Robbie Coltrane He was best known to the general public for his role as the half-giant Hagrid in Harry Potter. From Daniel Radcliffe to Emma Watson via JK Rowling, the tributes are raining down.

“The legacy of these films is that my children and those of their generation will show them to their own children. You will still be watching them in fifty years, at least. I will not be here, unfortunately, but Hagrid, yes “ said the actor. The team of the saga, led by Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, logically paid a deserved tribute to the one who accompanied them for so long and saw them grow.



Daniel Radcliffe’s tribute

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and constantly made us laugh as kids on set. I have especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on the set of Prisoner of Azkaban, when we all hid from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he told stories and cracked jokes to keep our spirits up” said Radcliffe at the microphone of Variety. “I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to meet and work with him and very sad that he passed away. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

“Rest In Peace, Robbie Coltrane” wrote Emma Watson in a story on her Instagram account. “Robbie was like the fun uncle I never had. […] You have made us a family, know that is what you have been for us”, accompanied by a photo showing them both.

“Robbie, if I ever manage to be as nice as you were to me on a film set, I promise I will do it in your name and in your memory. Know how much I adore and admire you I will truly miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughter and your hugs. You made us a family. Know that you were that to us. There was no better Hagrid. You made a joy [pour moi] to embody Hermione”.

Bonnie Wright, who plays Ginny Weasley, wrote a moving message: “I am heartbroken by the passing of Robbie Coltrane. Hagrid was my favorite character! Robbie brilliantly portrayed Hagrid’s warmth, sense of home, and unconditional love for his students and magical creatures. Thank you for all those laughs. I miss you Robbie. Sending love to your family.”

David Thewlis, who plays Professor Remus Lupin, remembers the times when Coltrane made the team laugh out loud: “The richest, loudest, most mischievous laugh on set was entirely the fault of the great Robbie. You are always loved, dear man, and you will be sorely missed.”

Tom Felton, alias Draco Malfoy, remembers the benevolence of the actor, especially during the very late shooting of a sequence in the forbidden forest in the first part of the saga: “One of my fondest memories of filming Harry Potter was the nighttime shooting of the first film in the Forbidden Forest”Felton shared on Instagram.

“I was 12. Robbie cared about everyone around him. Effortlessly. And made them laugh. Effortlessly. He was a big, likable giant on screen but even more so in real life. I love you buddy – thanks for everything xx.”

Matthew Lewis, who played Gryffindor student Neville Longbottom, also paid tribute to him; as well as the interpreters of the twins Fred and George, James & Oliver Phelps.

“I’ll never forget that in September 2000 Robbie Coltrane came up to me when I was 14 and very nervous on my first day on a movie set and said, ‘Enjoy it, It’s going to be awesome’. Thanks for that!” wrote James on his Twitter account. Oliver Phelps said on his side : “Over the years we’ve had great discussions about history and travel. Rest in peace Robbie!”

Tribute also paid by author JK Rowling, who shares a moving photo with this comment: “I will never know someone like Robbie again. He was incredibly talented, complete, and I was lucky to know him, work with him, and laugh with him. Sending my love and heartfelt condolences to his family, especially his children.