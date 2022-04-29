Debanhi Escobar case: friends tell their version of what happened the morning she disappeared on the highway of death | News Univision Latin America

The two young women they went out with Debanhi Escobar, who was found dead after spending 13 days missing, They said this Wednesday that they had tried to help her but she had not allowed it before boarding a taxi that later left her on the ‘highway of death’ in Mexico.
That was part of the story given by the young women about the case that has shaken Mexico, a country where an average of 10 women are murdered per day. In an interview with Televisa Monterrey The young women identified themselves as Ivonne and Sarahí and declared, according to their version of what happened, that the morning Escobar disappeared they tried to help her.
They have been described in the media as “friends” of Escobar, but Sarahí said that I’ve known her for just four months and that they had dated “five or four times” before Friday, April 8. Ivonne, for her part, said having met her that same day. According to what they said, Ivonne is Sarahí’s co-worker and was invited by her to go out with Escobar that night. The two claimed that she had become “aggressive” during the night and that she did not want them to accompany her. “She became foolish,” said Sarahí.
Taxi driver Juan David Cuéllar, who also gave an interview on Wednesday, stated that Escobar had complained that Sarahí and Ivonne had been “bad friends.” The driver assured that the young women left in another vehicle while Escobar rode alone with him. Cuéllar said that he had communicated with the girls through the app WhatsApp throughout the journey and after having left Escobar on the so-called ‘road of death’, according to him, at the request of the young woman.
The driver added that the young women told him that they had tried to communicate with Escobar’s mother, but, in Wednesday’s interview, Sarahí stated that the person she had tried to call was the father, Mario Escobar, and showed screenshots of the history of calls from your phone.
The girls showed the audios of the taxi driver, which coincide with the version that the man gave in his interview, in which he asks them to go look for Escobar because he was not feeling well. But they assured that by then they were already reaching their destination and had no way of returning to the point where Escobar was.
The version of Debanhi Escobar’s friends
Escobar had the initiative to go out to a party that night, the young women said. “He sent me a voice note that he wants to get out of it,” said Sarahí, who says that at that time she informed Ivonne, who had just started working with her. “We arrived at Debanhi’s house at 10:47 pm.”
There begins a night in which the young women assure that they went from party to party without much luck. “She had several plans on her cell phone and she begins to mention them to us,” said Sarahí. They decided to go to a party “about 10 minutes” from her house.
Sarahí and Ivonne state that they were at the first party for approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes, and then it was also Escobar who, they say, told them to go somewhere else. “I’m bored of being at this party, we’re leaving,” Escobar allegedly said and sent Ivonne the location of the other party. That is when Ivonne asked for the taxi that Juan David Cuéllar was driving.
“In the course of San Nicolás to Escobedo, Ivonne asks the Didi (the app through which they called the taxi driver) what time does he finish work, I left with the fear of everything that was happening from the girls , and that’s why I asked him for his phone number and I asked him to call him because of the fear of the wave of disappearances,” said Sarahí.
The taxi driver who left Debanhi Escobar on the ‘highway of death’ breaks the silence
“In the second location there was no one, there she gets off, tries to call a friend, the friend does not answer her calls and says she has another party, in Las Quintas,” says Sarahí, and then they went to a third where Escobar “Say hello to a friend.”
Later, they went to one more party, around 1:30 am, where they were until 3:50 am on Saturday.
The women agree that Escobar’s behavior became what they describe as erratic around that time. This at the moment has not been confirmed by other people who may have had contact with Escobar that morning.
At one point, “she decided to go out and ran outside. Some people we didn’t know wanted to take her away. Those people wanted to take her, and they said they wanted to take her to her house, but We said we would leave her.”
But it was not like that. They called the taxi and, when it arrived, Escobar allegedly “was groping” and prevented them from accompanying her. In audios shared in the interview, the taxi driver tells Ivonne to call someone to go get her and that Escobar was “very bad.” That’s when he sends them the photo that went viral, showing the young woman alone on the side of the road.
Sarahí and Ivonne insisted that they had only consumed alcohol and that before leaving they had bought a bottle of vodka.
At 3:59 am, Sarahí said she called Escobar’s father. In the interview, she showed printouts with purported screenshots of her phone showing calls for a contact identified as ‘Deb’s Dad’. Sarahí said that she had the contact for another of the nights that she had gone out with the young woman. Her father called him back four hours later, at 8:35 am. By then, Escobar had disappeared.
Friends of Debanhi Escobar claim to have received death threats
After recounting what happened that night, Ivonne and Sarahí said that since the case of Escobar’s disappearance was made known, the two have received death threats. “It hurts me (…) that an outing in which we just wanted to have fun has become a tragedy,” Sarahí said.
A report from Mexico evaluates the impunity of October 2021 in the country at 94.1%: nine out of 10 crimes committed in Mexico never receive a sentence.