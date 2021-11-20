“Decided where we will place the statue of Maradona. Inter-Napoli at the stadium? I have a superstitious ritual”

The Naples will welcome again Diego Armando Maradona in what is now its stadium. Before the match against Lazio on November 28th, in fact, the statue made for Maradona it will be presented to all the fans present in the sports facility and will remain there. Today was completed and perfected and in the margin of the work, Aurelio De Laurentiis made some statements.

Where will the statue of Maradona be placed? “CIn all likelihood, several copies will be made, the original version should definitely be placed inside the changing rooms so that the players can admire it before taking the field“.

Furthermore, the president of the Naples he talked about the upcoming challenges that will see the Azzurri engaged in very complex and decisive competitions for the future.

Are you satisfied with the presale of Napoli-Lazio? “The current sales trend satisfies me, but there are still tickets available and therefore I invite all the fans to come because it will be a special evening both for the celebration in honor of Diego and for the value of the game we will play. I hope that soon it will be possible to visit the Maradona stadium seven days a week and not just for matches. I am pleased that the CTS has confirmed the capacity of the stadiums at 75%, but I urge everyone not to get too crowded and to respect the rules of distancing.

Worried about the trip to Moscow given Covid-19? “There is great apprehension. Several weeks ago I had already proposed to UEFA to find a solution that would guarantee greater safety and to play the game on a neutral pitch, but my idea was not taken into consideration.“.

Will you be in Milan tomorrow for Inter-Napoli? “After the defeat in the Super Cup Final last season, I decided not to go away again for good luck. I always watch away matches with the same friends and without ever changing food“.



