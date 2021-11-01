Sports

decision against Atalanta fans

4 hours ago


After the incident on the night of October 31, the Bergamo police headquarters carried out four searches due to over twenty individuals equipped with sticks who, in a pub in the center, tried to break into a place where some supporters of the Manchester United.

Atalanta-Lazio
BERGAMO, ITALY – OCTOBER 30: Pepe Reina of SS Lazio is hit in the head by a lighter thrown by the Atalanta fans during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and SS Lazio at Gewiss Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli / Getty Images)

And not only that, they have been subjected to measures DASPO three fans accused of throwing objects on the pitch during Atalanta-Lazio, game played on October 30th. The subjects in question were identified by the surveillance cameras of the stadium. This is what is reported by Tuttomercatoweb.


