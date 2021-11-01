decision against Atalanta fans

After the incident on the night of October 31, the Bergamo police headquarters carried out four searches due to over twenty individuals equipped with sticks who, in a pub in the center, tried to break into a place where some supporters of the Manchester United.

BERGAMO, ITALY – OCTOBER 30: Pepe Reina of SS Lazio is hit in the head by a lighter thrown by the Atalanta fans during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and SS Lazio at Gewiss Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli / Getty Images)

And not only that, they have been subjected to measures DASPO three fans accused of throwing objects on the pitch during Atalanta-Lazio, game played on October 30th. The subjects in question were identified by the surveillance cameras of the stadium. This is what is reported by Tuttomercatoweb.



