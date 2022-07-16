Defense of Brittney Griner argues that possession of cannabis was by medical prescription

In case of Brittney Griner could take an unexpected turn in the courts in Russia, in which the trial against the WNBA basketball player takes place, because according to the AP and EFE agencies, this Friday, the defending party of the American delivered a letter to the court in which the use of cannabis as a medical prescription is argued.

Just a few days ago at the start of the trial, the world champion and Olympic champion with the USA, argued that at the time of her arrest she had no intention of committing a crime, So he packed up in a hurry.

Now, a week later, it is revealed that the lawyer, María Blagovolina, delivered a letter signed by an American doctor, in which the medicinal use of the substance with which Griner was found at a Russian airport and that caused his arrest, which has sparked controversy at the international level.

“The treating doctor gave Brittney recommendations on the use of medicinal cannabis. The permit was issued on behalf of the Arizona Department of Health.” the lawyer explained to the Russian court.

Also, it was revealed that the defense of Brittney Griner presented evidence of the anti-doping tests to which the basketball player was subjected days prior to her arrestwhich do not show evidence of the use of illegal substances, a fact that could also represent a step in favor of the American in the trial that is ongoing.

The next hearing against Griner is scheduled for July 26.date on which more evidence could be presented and a possible resolution to the case could even be known.