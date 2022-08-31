Defining and muscular your body after 50 improves aging

Suddenly one day you are struck by the image of Nicole Kidman posing for a magazine with the ultra-toned arms. She looks like a bodybuilder just shortly after seeing her -spectacular, it must be said- in Roar (the Apple miniseries). You hadn’t detected any hint that her body was so toned and you wonder, how old is Nicole? You’ve already read it he is 55 years old. When you see a body this muscular and defined, your mind traps you in a journey through time, you rejuvenate the person who is the object of your admiration as by default.

“That definition is not only achieved with weights. When training you have to look for that point of strength work and cardio to speed up metabolism without losing muscle”, explains Sara Álvarez, co-founder and creator of the Reto48 methodology. With this tip, the expert clarifies the secret of Nicole Kidman’s impressive image. “Food is also decisive and is what will ensure results: you have to eat healthy by increasing proteins and reducing carbohydrates without cutting them out completely, while we define. Being within normal BMI parameters is also critical,” she says.

Define and tone vs. aging

Defining and muscle is both an object and a consequence of strength training, if done properly. Many people assimilate this information without taking into account that it brings with it an improvement in health directly associated with the compensation of deterioration due to aging. This type of physical activity is not yet well understood. From those who fear hypertrophy (growth of muscle mass) to those who limit the benefits of this type of exercise to increased strength, there is one premise that should be taken into account above all: it improves quality of life. “Strength not only involves growth of muscle mass. Working on this ability also has benefits in terms of well-being and is key to musculoskeletal and metabolic health of any human being, regardless of the objective to which we orient the training”, comment the experts of the Metropolitan training center.

In life, there is a very short stage in which we increase our strength, up to 25/30. From that age, a decrease in muscle mass called sarcopenia and that leads to a decrease of between 30 and 40%. The space that this mass occupied tends to be replaced by adipose connective tissue. We feel weaker because our body structure deteriorates with each year that we add up in favor of unhealthy weight gain, unless action is taken. With a health-oriented strength training plan you can alleviate these aging symptoms, prevent injuries, improve posture, promote the proper functioning of the cardiovascular and respiratory systems and strengthen bones (which also lose density during aging).

start strength training

strength can be trained, in a different way and with diverse elements, but a very interesting way, and without the need to use material, is to do it with the weight of one’s own body. “This form of training is valid for anyone regardless of previous level of training”, say the experts from Metropolitan. With them we learn an initiation routine suitable for all audiences and especially recommended to start this practice when they have reached maturity. It’s never too late to start training.

To start with strength training, experts recommend starting with a good joint mobility warm-up for at least 8-10 minutes, followed by series of approaches to the weight with which we are going to work, to avoid injuries, which could take us longer. between 15 and 20 minutes. Then we go on to do type exercises pull Y pushwith 4-8 repetitions of each, repeating for 4 or 5 series each block and 2 minutes of rest between them.

dominated : In suspension, holding on to a bar or the equipment you use to perform pull-ups, pull the bar with both arms and raise your whole body until your chest almost touches it. Perform the descent in a controlled manner until returning to the initial suspension position. Repeat the movement. In some cases we will have to use a rubber that helps us reduce our body load and in other cases it will be necessary to add a ballast to our body weight to be able to perform the indicated repetitions with a certain intensity.

: In suspension, holding on to a bar or the equipment you use to perform pull-ups, pull the bar with both arms and raise your whole body until your chest almost touches it. Perform the descent in a controlled manner until returning to the initial suspension position. Repeat the movement. In some cases we will have to use a rubber that helps us reduce our body load and in other cases it will be necessary to add a ballast to our body weight to be able to perform the indicated repetitions with a certain intensity. Dead weight : Stand tall with an Olympic bar at your feet. Do a triple push-up to lower yourself down enough that you can grab the bar with your chest up and your sword straight. Press hard against the ground to simultaneously extend your ankles, knees and hips until you reach a standing position, always with the bar close to your body. Fly to starting position by lowering the weight in a controlled manner and flexing the ankles, knees, and hips simultaneously.

: Stand tall with an Olympic bar at your feet. Do a triple push-up to lower yourself down enough that you can grab the bar with your chest up and your sword straight. Press hard against the ground to simultaneously extend your ankles, knees and hips until you reach a standing position, always with the bar close to your body. Fly to starting position by lowering the weight in a controlled manner and flexing the ankles, knees, and hips simultaneously. Low pulley rowing : with a closed grip, chest up and elbows slightly separated from the trunk, pull it towards the hip. You can also perform a Bend-over row or a Standing Row, although in the latter case the load may be excessive for the lower back.

: with a closed grip, chest up and elbows slightly separated from the trunk, pull it towards the hip. You can also perform a Bend-over row or a Standing Row, although in the latter case the load may be excessive for the lower back. bicep curls : Standing with a dumbbell in each hand, bend at the elbow to bring the dumbbells from the side of your hips toward your shoulder. As you raise the dumbbell, externally rotate it so that, with your fist clenched, your palm is facing up.

: Standing with a dumbbell in each hand, bend at the elbow to bring the dumbbells from the side of your hips toward your shoulder. As you raise the dumbbell, externally rotate it so that, with your fist clenched, your palm is facing up. Press bench : Lying on your back (supine) on an Olympic bench, remove the bar from the rack and place it vertically above you (approximately at the height of your collarbones). Take a breath, contract your abdomen and push out your chest. In such a way that your supports on the bench will be the scapulae, the hip and the feet. Lower the weight in a controlled manner until the bar is close to your pecs, approximately at your nipples, not above your collarbones. Press into the bench through your scapulae and hips, pressing into the ground with your feet so that you can lift the bar back to the starting position (vertical over your collarbones). Repeat again.

: Lying on your back (supine) on an Olympic bench, remove the bar from the rack and place it vertically above you (approximately at the height of your collarbones). Take a breath, contract your abdomen and push out your chest. In such a way that your supports on the bench will be the scapulae, the hip and the feet. Lower the weight in a controlled manner until the bar is close to your pecs, approximately at your nipples, not above your collarbones. Press into the bench through your scapulae and hips, pressing into the ground with your feet so that you can lift the bar back to the starting position (vertical over your collarbones). Repeat again. squat : with a bar on the trapezius, perform a triple flexion of the ankle, knee and hip. Keep your torso upright and your abdomen contracted throughout the journey. It is essential to take a deep breath before beginning the descent and not to exhale until returning to the initial standing position.

: with a bar on the trapezius, perform a triple flexion of the ankle, knee and hip. Keep your torso upright and your abdomen contracted throughout the journey. It is essential to take a deep breath before beginning the descent and not to exhale until returning to the initial standing position. bicep curls : standing, with a barbell or dumbbells and arms extended in front of the hips. Bend your elbows until your hands, palms facing up, are approximately shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms again, lowering the weight in a controlled manner until you reach the starting position.

: standing, with a barbell or dumbbells and arms extended in front of the hips. Bend your elbows until your hands, palms facing up, are approximately shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms again, lowering the weight in a controlled manner until you reach the starting position. shoulder press: Standing, place a barbell or dumbbells in front of you at shoulder height, perform a press to lift the load above your head, so that your arms are extended above your head. Keep your abdomen tense throughout the journey. Lower the weight back down in a controlled manner to bring it back to the starting position. Avoid over-arching your lower back during the gesture.

