delays and unforeseen events of a (really) “impossible” film

Dear Tom, it is useless for you to try to seduce us with the tough pose and the teardrop glasses: now we don’t bite anymore. We’ve been waiting for months to see Tom Cruise at the cinema in two films: Top Gun: Maverick And Mission: Impossible 7, but the truth is that, to contemplate the white smile of the most smiling Hollywood star, we will have to wait a little longer. More precisely, 2022. Paramount has, in fact, decided to postpone once again the theatrical release of the two films respectively to 27 May and 30 September 2022, a way to be even safer from the effects of the pandemic and to avoid the lure of streaming to which several blockbusters have succumbed in the last year and a half.

To review in action Ethan Hunt, in short, we will have to wait, even if Cruise and the rest of the production shoot the seventh chapter of Mission: Impossible they will remember them for quite a while, not just for the ongoing delays imposed by the pandemic, but also due to a series of accidents that slowed down production. The most recent was the seizure of the car – a BMW X7 – that the actor used to travel from one set to another. The car was parked in front of the Birmingham hotel where Cruise was staying and, luckily for her, she was found not far away, but without her personal belongings.

In short, yet another adventure for a Cruise who is anxiously waiting to return to the theater and who, above all, fights against the time that passes by keeping two characters alive, Maverick of Top Gun and, in fact, Ethan Hunt of Mission: Impossible, with whom we have all grown up a bit, showing us that the more the years go by, the more we parchment, but he – Tom Cruise – no. The seventh chapter of Mission: Impossible is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and will star in the cast, as well as Cruise, too Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Nicholas Hoult and Hayley Atwell.

