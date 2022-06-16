Delcy Rodríguez will have in her hands the reform of the Justice System

The legislative package prepared by the Chavista majority National Assembly, as part of the promised judicial reformnow includes the Justice System Law.

On May 31, the questioned Parliament approved the reform of this regulationin first discussion.

The new content, which introduces changes in eight articles and a transitory provision, increases the control of the Executive in the National Commission of the Justice System with the incorporation of the Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodriguezas coordinator.

It also increases the number of deputies (from two to three), spokespersons for popular power (from one to two) and ministers (from one to two) that will make up said instance and adds the general inspector of courts and the director of the National School of the Judiciary.

Delcy Rodriguez in the lead

If the reform is approved, the National Commission of the Justice System would be made up of Delcy Rodriguez (Vice President of the Republic); three deputies who must be designated in plenary session; the president of the TSJ, Gladys Gutierrez; The prosecutor Tarek William Saab; the ombudsman Alfred Ruiz and the attorney, Reinaldo Munoz.

Although the prosecutor, the defender and the prosecutor may change given the manifest intention of the AN to appoint new officials despite the fact that the period has not expired those who hold these positions.

Additionally, the minister for internal relations, justice and peace, Remigio Ceballos; the minister for the penitentiary service, Mirelys Contreras; court inspector, Gladys Requena; and the director of the National School of the Judiciary, William White Vasquez.

This commission has a series of important powers, it can be said that it is responsible for carrying out the “judicial reform”. The powers, established in the current law and the reform proposal, are:

1️⃣ Generate the politics required for the functioning of the Justice System.

2️⃣ Formulate the guidelines for the integration, coordination and complementation of the bodies that make up the Justice System.

3️⃣ Analyze the content of the budget projects that correspond to each body that integrates the Justice System, before their individual presentation within the framework of the drafting process of the Annual Budget Bill, and to make observations, as well as recommendations.

4️⃣ Evaluate and monitor the Transformation proccess of the organization and operation of the Justice System and the organs that comprise it.

5️⃣ Evaluate the results, conclusions and recommendations that each one of the organs that make up the Justice System present their management.

6️⃣ Coordinate the registration, organization, operation and provision of services of the indigenous special jurisdiction.

7️⃣ Register, supervise and coordinate the organization, operation and provision of services of the alternative media of conflict resolution.

8️⃣ Submit an annual management report of the Justice System before the National Assembly.

9️⃣ Promote the study of Constitution of the Republic and the laws, to strengthen the free and responsible exercise of citizenship, as well as participatory and leading democracy.

🔟 Contribute to the social transformation of the country through the participation of those who work in the Justice System, to achieve the supreme happiness of the people.

1️⃣1️⃣ Promote the fundamental principles that should guide the actions of those who work in the Justice System, such as: life, liberty, justice, equality, solidarity, democracy, social responsibility, participation, political pluralism, ethics and the pre-eminence of human rights, among others.

1️⃣2️⃣ Approve the basic program of training and qualification of those who provide services to the organs of the Justice System, as well as promoting them for individuals, communal councils and other forms of organization and social participation, guaranteeing their effective compliance.

1️⃣3️⃣ Approve the conventions relating to promotion, training and research plans and programs presented as projects by the Executive Secretariat of the Commission.

In the reform, six functions are subtracted from the commission that have to do with the election of the coordinator (the position is already secured for Delcy Rodríguez), the appointment and removal of the Executive Secretary, which now falls under the responsibility of Rodríguez, the development of the regulations of functioning of the commission itself and the possibility of creating special commissions.

Wink at the ICC?

Another aspect that stands out in the reform is the incorporation of a new article that has to do with the technical advice and the International cooperation.

“The National Commission of the Justice System will have the support of organizations, advisers, advisers, experts and national and international experts, in order to provide specialized advice based on the established objectives and purposes. Only those experts or experts of recognized prestige with relevant academic credentials, as well as prominent international figures with experience or connection to these issues, may be advisors and advisors.

The National Commission of the Justice System may count on the technical cooperation of public international organizations, of a multilateral nature”, reads the section.

Is this a nod to the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) that is investigating the commission of Crimes against humanity in the country?

For the director of Access to JusticeAli Daniels, the answer is no. “The interpretation is that the government does not plan to spend a single bolivar on the justice system, it seeks to make the necessary investments through multilateral organizations,” he says.

The lawyer recalls that a similar process occurred in the early 2000s when the court computer system, known as Juris 2000, was created with multilateral help.

“This is worrying because the assistance of the multilaterals is suspended by the sanctionsDoes this mean that the necessary investments will not be made in the short term? The justice system is impoverished, there are courts that ask to consign sheets of paper to be able to respond to the requests that are made,” says Daniels.

More executive control

Daniels believes that the reform of the law “is going to formalize a de facto situation that is that the judiciary is controlled by the executive and the judges do not judge, but carry out orders”.

“In the formation of the National Commission of the Justice System, a lot of power is given to the Executive with the incorporation of the Vice President, more ministers, among others. There is a majority of members who do not belong to the Judiciary and this will further compromise their independence and impartiality”, he points.

In addition, the lawyer argues that the current Law was never applied: “Something that has never been applied is being reformed, that commission has never existed, here it is evident that the government is rummaging through the most abandoned archives of the public administration to see what it can change. How do you make a reform if you don’t know if the current Law has had positive or negative effects?

The director of Access to Justice also points out that the promised judicial reform does not have a major effect on the investigation process carried out by the ICC prosecutor’s office.

The Venezuelan government tried to inhibit the prosecutor’s action by presenting the reforms of 12 laws. But the official’s response was to request authorization from the Preliminary Trial Chamber to continue its investigation into crimes against humanity allegedly committed under the mandate of Nicolás Maduro.

“The prosecutor does not ask for legal reforms, he wants those responsible for crimes against humanity to be defined (…) These reforms are nothing more than a institutional farce to show that the Judiciary changes, but does not change; I am not saying this, it is being said by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet”, she concludes.