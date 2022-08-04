Demi Lovato Closes 12-Year Age Gap With Ex Wilmer Valderrama In New Song ’29’, Fans Speculate

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Demi Lovato is overshadowing her ex-boyfriend, actor Wilmer Valderrama, in her new song “29,” fans have speculated.

The song, which is part of his new album “Holy Fvck”, begins with the lines “Petal on the vine/ Too young to drink wine/ Just five years of bleeders/ Student and a teacher/ Far from innocent, what the f- The consent of -k?/Numbers told you not to, but that didn’t stop you.”

The singer, who is 29, met the ‘That 70s Show’ star when she was 17 and he was 29.

“When I first met Wilmer he was 29,” she said in her 2017 documentary “Simply Complicated.” “I met him on January 11, 2010, and it was during a PSA shoot at his house for the 2010 census forms,” ​​she said.

DEMI LOVATO UPDATE PRONOUNS TO INCLUDE HER AGAIN: ‘I AM SUCH A FLUID PERSON’

She said the only reason she agreed to do the PSA was because she heard it was at his house and thought he was “really cute”.

“I met him and laid eyes on him for the first time. I had my hair done and my makeup on, he came in and sat down and I said, ‘I love this man’ and ‘I gotta have him,'” she said. . “But I was only 17, so he was like, ‘Get away from me.’ After we turned 18, we started dating.”

DAVID FOSTER TALKS ABOUT 35-YEAR AGE GAP WITH WIFE KATHARINE MCFEE: “WE HAVE IT PRETTY TOGETHER”

The song’s chorus continues: “Finally 29/ Funny, like you were you then/ Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy/

But was it yours or was it mine? / 17, 29.”

The couple dated from 2010 to 2016.

A TikTok video from @demi_artistry that showed photos of the former couple on the song has gone viral, with fans leaving their thoughts on the track’s message.

“When we grow up we realize how much something happened to us,” wrote one commenter while another said “Doesn’t matter if she wanted to start the relationship? As an ADULT, it’s his job to say no.”

JAKE GYLLENHAAL SAYS TAYLOR SWIFT’S ‘ALL TOO GOOD’ IS NOT HIM, SHARES HIS OWN THEORY

A third wrote: “He also bullshit Lindsay Lohan. I can’t convince myself otherwise,” referring to Valderrama’s short-lived engagement to the “Parent Trap” actress in 2004, when she was 18.

Another person expressed support for the actor. “So now she’s going to put her name in the mud for a comeback? I remember reading about his support for her during AGES.”

Lovato told Harper’s Bazaar in 2020 of Valderrama, “I’m really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we’re not in each other’s lives, we haven’t spoken in a long time. But I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be good on my own. When you start a relationship with someone at that young age and spend six years with someone, you don’t really get to know yourself.

Valderrama is now engaged to model Amanda Pacheco, 30. The couple share baby daughter Nakano together.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lovato was briefly engaged to actor Max Ehrich, 31, in 2020.