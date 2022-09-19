Entertainment

Demi Lovato – DEAD FRIENDS Lyrics & Traduction

I’m breathing in and out
They don’t, they don’t
I watch the sun go down
They won’t, they won’t
I’m waking up right now

And they never will

Again, I still can’t understand

I danced with the devil, I made it through hell and I don’t know why
How am I different? I did and they didn’t and it doesn’t feel right

I miss the hell we can’t raise, I miss the time we can’t waste
I miss the texts they can’t send, I miss my dead friends
We had the rest of our lives, didn’t get to say goodbye
God only knows where they went, I miss my dead friends

I spot the satellites like we used to do

Blow smoke rings to the sky like they’ll fly to you

Sometimes, I wish that I could jump right into

The blue for a moment with you

I danced with the devil, I made it through hell and I don’t know why
How am I different? I did and they didn’t, and it doesn’t feel right

I miss the hell we can’t raise, I miss the time we can’t waste
I miss the texts they can’t send, I miss my dead friends
We had the rest of our lives, didn’t get to say goodbye
God only knows where they went, I miss my dead friends

I miss my dead friends, I miss my dead friends

I’ll see them again, I miss my dead friends

I miss the hell we can’t raise, I miss the time we can’t waste
I miss the texts they can’t send, I miss my dead friends
We had the rest of our lives, didn’t get to say goodbye
God only knows where they went, I miss my dead friends

I miss my dead friends, I miss my dead friends (Yeah)
I’ll see them again, I miss my dead friends
I miss my dead friends, I miss my dead friends
I’ll see them again, I miss my dead friends

I inhale and I exhale
They don’t, they don’t
I watch the sun go down
They won’t, they won’t
i’m waking up right now

And they never will

Again, I still can’t understand

I danced with the devil, I went through hell and I don’t know why
How am I different? I did and they didn’t and that’s not fair

I miss the hell we can’t raise, I miss the time we can’t waste
I miss the texts they can’t send, I miss my dead friends
We had the rest of our lives, we couldn’t say goodbye
God only knows where they went, I miss my dead friends

I spot the satellites like we used to do

I exhale smoke circles to the sky as they fly towards you

Sometimes I wish I could jump right in

Blue for a moment with you

I danced with the devil, I went through hell and I don’t know why
How am I different? I did and they didn’t, and that ain’t fair

I miss the hell we can’t raise, I miss the time we can’t waste
I miss the texts they can’t send, I miss my dead friends

We had the rest of our lives, we couldn’t say goodbye

God only knows where they went, I miss my dead friends

I miss my dead friends, I miss my dead friends
I will see them again one day, I miss my dead friends

I miss the hell we can’t raise, I miss the time we can’t waste
I miss the texts they can’t send, I miss my dead friends
We had the rest of our lives, we couldn’t say goodbye
God only knows where they went, I miss my dead friends


I miss my dead friends, I miss my dead friends (Yeah)
I will see them again one day, I miss my dead friends
I miss my dead friends, I miss my dead friends
I will see them again one day, I miss my dead friends

