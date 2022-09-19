Demi Lovato – DEAD FRIENDS Lyrics & Traduction

The translation of DEAD FRIENDS by Demi Lovato is available at the bottom of the page just after the original lyrics

I’m breathing in and out

They don’t, they don’t

I watch the sun go down

They won’t, they won’t

I’m waking up right now





Again, I still can’t understand And they never willAgain, I still can’t understand I danced with the devil, I made it through hell and I don’t know why

How am I different? I did and they didn’t and it doesn’t feel right I miss the hell we can’t raise, I miss the time we can’t waste

I miss the texts they can’t send, I miss my dead friends

We had the rest of our lives, didn’t get to say goodbye

God only knows where they went, I miss my dead friends I spot the satellites like we used to do





Sometimes, I wish that I could jump right into



The blue for a moment with you Blow smoke rings to the sky like they’ll fly to youSometimes, I wish that I could jump right intoThe blue for a moment with you I danced with the devil, I made it through hell and I don’t know why

How am I different? I did and they didn’t, and it doesn’t feel right I miss the hell we can’t raise, I miss the time we can’t waste

I miss the texts they can’t send, I miss my dead friends

We had the rest of our lives, didn’t get to say goodbye

God only knows where they went, I miss my dead friends

I miss my dead friends, I miss my dead friends



I’ll see them again, I miss my dead friends I miss the hell we can’t raise, I miss the time we can’t waste

I miss the texts they can’t send, I miss my dead friends

We had the rest of our lives, didn’t get to say goodbye

God only knows where they went, I miss my dead friends I miss my dead friends, I miss my dead friends (Yeah)

I’ll see them again, I miss my dead friends

I miss my dead friends, I miss my dead friends

I’ll see them again, I miss my dead friends

DEAD FRIENDS lyrics by Demi Lovato

