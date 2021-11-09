Demi Lovato launches her first vibrator, because “We all deserve orgasm”

Ditched the super sugary, romantic Disney star seen in the film Camp Rock, where she starred alongside Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato took her own life into her own hands gradually stripping off all those layers that had been put on her but which in reality did not belong to her. A difficult and painful journey during which the 29-year-old fell many times, falling victim to alcohol and drugs to the point of coming close to death. A dark period full of obstacles but one that led Demi to a crossroads in front of which her life changed drastically: to live and accept herself for what she is or slowly fade away because she was unable to accept her own nature? An apparently simple but not so obvious choice by Lovato who, today, has finally taken off by accepting her curvy body that previously fought an excessive amount of sport with restrictive diets, embracing her non-binary sexuality that she struggled to admit (to others as well as herself) and indulging the desire to have fun and play, even on hot topics such as sex.

It is for this reason that his desire to express himself at 360 ° is that the star of Heart Attack has decided to launch its first vibrator on the market, called Demi Wand, with the intent of helping their fans to talk openly about sex and pleasure, a subject that is still taboo (especially among women). “We present Demi’s wand” Lovato joked via Instagram “I wanted to create my own sex toy to remove the stigma from pleasure and take your sexual relationship to the next level” the 29-year-old continued next to a photo where she proudly displays her first sex toy for sale for $ 79 and equipped with eight vibration modes, in order to meet the needs of each of us. “There is nothing more powerful than taking your pleasure into your own hands,” added Demi, once a champion of that platonic and pure love heralded by the Jonas Brothers as well as Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus.

However, with time, things change and are transformed even for the young Disney stars who, growing up, have come to terms with their true nature as in the case of Demi, today completely free to think, be and say what she wants, including his UFO-themed stories, with which Lovato says he had more than a close encounter. “We mistakenly think they can harm us or take control of the planet. But if something out there had wanted to do this to us, it would have already done so “explained the 29-year-old who, in 2020, on the occasion of the celebrations of her 28th birthday in the Joshua Tree desert, revealed that he had had contact with aliens.

“I saw a blue sphere about 15 meters away, perhaps less, floating above the ground at a height of 3 or 4 meters. As if she were keeping her distance from me, ”said Demi Lovato, more than certain that other forms of life exist. «Before you meet them you have a hint, and when that hint is confirmed your reality changes totally. I’m sure aliens really live among us. They are very caring and intelligent beings who are just trying to do the best for our planet»Assured Demi, today the protagonist of Unidentified With Demi Lovato, a TV series where he goes hunting for UFOs with his sister Dallas. Who knows if in her survival kit that Demi Lovato brings with her during the nights in the California desert there is also her “magic wand”, after all, you never know that it can also be useful to make a friendly contact even … with aliens!

