Demi Lovato says she, “‘I can’t do this anymore’.” – Kelowna Capital News

On September 13, the singer announced in several since-deleted Instagram posts that her current tour would be her last.

“I’m so f——— sick that I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love you and thank you guys,” Demi Lovato, via Instagram.

Lovato gave no further details regarding her health issues. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer is currently scheduled to be on tour until November 6, when the tour will wrap up at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX.

The former Disney star had a tumultuous few years before the release of her eighth studio album. In 2018, Lovato suffered a near-fatal overdose. In 2021, the singer quietly returned to rehab. According to Lovato, her most recent album was created while she was completely sober. Last month, Lovato revealed that she also plans to quit making documentaries about her life.

“Honestly, I’m really sick of looking at myself, and I think other people are probably too. And if they’re not, they can watch my music videos,” Demi Lovato, via Instagram

