Demi Lovato shares a new status that shows how in love she is with Jutes | celebrities | nndatr | CELEBRITIES

Demi Lovato and her boyfriend Jutes find themselves more in love than ever, as demonstrated by one of the latest updates from the 30-year-old singer who usually shares the most sublime moments of their relationship, but also the funniest.

In one of her latest states on Instagram, the interpreter of hits such as ‘give your heart a break’ appears with the musician with a matching face mask from the Renée Rouleau Skin Care line, as ‘People’ magazine also explains in a note ‘.

The singer appeared with her boyfriend Jutes wearing a face mask. (Photo: @ddlovato)

Although she does not specify more details in a text, Lovato tagged the brand and her boyfriend. In the image they both look happy with the mixture smeared on her faces, she with her hair tied back and pajamas, while the Canadian is in a shirt and hat.

Days ago, Lovato had shared New Year’s celebrations with her partner. Both spent another pleasant moment while snowboarding on the San Gorgonio mountain in California, arousing the tenderness of the fans.

Also for Christmas, the couple decided to take a walk through Disneyland. Here some romantic photographs were taken in front of the Sleeping Beauty castle and other attractions that the theme park offers in these times.