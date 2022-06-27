Despite the distance, Thalía did say goodbye to her grandmother

June 25, 2022 3:03 p.m.

Thalia is going through one of the hardest moments with the sensitive death of his grandmother, Ms. Eva Mange. Through social networks, the Mexican diva gave her the last goodbye with a tender video that highlighted the best of her relationship and now, according to what she reported Laura Zapata It is known that despite the distance, the singer was able to say goodbye to her.

During a meeting with the media this Saturday, Laura Zapata He thanked everyone for the follow-up they have done to his grandmother’s case and gave details of his last moments of life. Some asked him about Thalia and she assured that at all times she was aware of the evolution that Doña Eva was undergoing.

Thalía said goodbye to Doña Eva

It should be remembered that Thalia He lives in the United States and his grandmother was in the care of Laura Zapatawho he called her so they could communicate and talk one last time. On the other hand, the well-known actress said she did not know if her sister would travel to Mexico to attend the funeral and she asked everyone not to make a family drama out of that painful moment.

It should be remembered that the relationship Thalia and Laura Zapata She has had ups and downs over time, however, since it was such a delicate moment, both kept in touch to keep an eye on Doña Eva’s health. According to information from the Venga La Alegría program, the diva’s grandmother will receive the last goodbye at the French Pantheon in Mexico City.

