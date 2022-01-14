Detailed maps, introduced in Italy: Google Maps chooses to leave with Rome

Google Maps has now become an indispensable companion to extricate yourself from small villages and major roads. Now it will be even easier thanks to the arrival of detailed maps that will include previously ignored urban elements.

From August 2020 in the United States Google Maps introduced a new feature related to maps. More details and more road information regarding urban elements such as sidewalks, islands and pedestrian crossings. All details useful for those who drive as well as for those on foot to choose the safest route. The shape and width of the road will also be disclosed, as well as the slope. You never know with certain shortcuts …

The “detailed maps” are now debuting in Rome, before proceeding to incorporate the whole national territory. Hopefully Google thus also extends to the villages where you inevitably find yourself stuck in a narrower alley than the car. The greatest help will be precisely to avoid taking a path that can lead to dangerous situations.

The detailed map system makes the most of Artificial Intelligence and different algorithms to extract as much information as possible from digital images. Google Maps can thus indicate the most crowded areas, which in general we would all prefer to avoid. Mobility is changing with the provisions underway.

Help for everyone

Planning the route involves taking into account various factors, related to the means of locomotion as well as to the duration. Thanks to more detailed maps and details on the width and slope of the route you can also help those who move for example in a wheelchair. A road with a very steep ascent or descent could be an obstacle or a danger. The same goes for strollers or for those who carry a load on their motorbike or bicycle.

The newly introduced symbols are intuitive even if it will take a moment to get used to. The sidewalks have a gray speckled texture and are marked with a border at the side of the road. The pedestrian crossings are shown in dark gray on the white of the road at the exact point.

Those who have so far used it in Rome, however, have reported that for now the pedestrian areas do not appear to appear as in the American version.