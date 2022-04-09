Diabetes, when to eat to keep it under control

They often tell us. The body’s biorhythms and metabolism times must be respected. From everyone. It is always best to try to consume foods for breakfast and lunch, leaving a lower amount of calories in the evening, with a dinner that shouldn’t come too late. These rules that apply to anyone are even more meaningful for those dealing with diabetes. And if the most correct diet must be indicated by the doctor, there is no doubt, however, that it is necessary to pay particular attention to macronutrients and in particular to simple sugars, complex carbohydrates and fats, as well as to carry out regular physical activity and to keep the weight.

All this, according to the dictates of the person in charge. But there is one more data that comes from research. Science, in addition to remembering that everyone must follow the indications in terms of quality and quantity of nutrition, also indicates that there is also a circadian rhythm to be respected. According to research coordinated by Qingrao Song of Harbin University published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, even the time of day when you eat certain foods could help better control metabolic pathology. And help limit the risk of cardiovascular disease.

The tips of the timeline for diabetes

Let’s face it. For our habits, it is not easy to radically change what is consumed for breakfast to move it in the afternoon or evening and vice versa. The aspect of taste should not be overlooked. According to the hypothesis of the authors of the research, who started from the analysis of the trends of over 4,600 people whose information is collected in the database of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, there would be a sort of Ideal food “profile” to be respected, watch in hand, to limit the risks of experiencing cardiovascular problems. to “manage” preferences, rather than taste, should be the rhythm of the biological clock, which changes over 24 hours according to situations and hormonal flows. For this reason, according to the analysis, it seems that carbohydrates should be consumed especially in the morning (never forget breakfast) given that in the early hours of the day, on average, carbohydrate metabolism appears better. In particular, in the morning there is a tendency to have a greater sensitivity to insulin (the hormone that lowers blood sugar).

The same insulin, however, tends to be produced in greater quantities in the early hours of the day. Then, over time, the effectiveness of this control system tends to naturally limit itself. For this bread and the like should be consumed especially for breakfast and lunch, while whole foods could be left above all in the afternoon and evening, with green leafy vegetables and other foods that only minimally stimulate the insulin response. Let me be clear: there are aspects that, in terms of prevention, must always be considered. For example, it is known that those who often eat processed meats are at greater cardiovascular risk and this study also confirms these dangers, regardless of glucose metabolism.

We respect the rhythms of the body

Chronobiology, without considering the results of this study, represents one of the fields of study of greatest scientific interest. In the early hours of the morning, for example, attention should be paid to cardiovascular health since the pressure tends to rise and it should not be underestimated that pains related to arthrosis, linked to the prolonged “pause” of the night’s sleep, can rekindle. then, true in the late morning, those who suffer from headaches risk having particularly difficult hours. However, it is the moment when the brain is most receptive and then “rests” with lunch and subsequent digestion.

In the early afternoon the muscular responses tend to revive, so it is time for physical activity, while with the approach of dark hormonal performance drops. Progressively we enter the ideal rhythm for sleep, during which the body still works. The activity during the hours of rest mainly affects the immune system. During the night it increases production of T lymphocytes (the white blood cells that coordinate the body’s defenses) and also the production of interleukins, chemical elements that increase these defensive actions.