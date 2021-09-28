Did Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian have a fight?

Addison Rae And Kourtney Kardashian they had established a very deep friendship, to the point of becoming close friends. But recently something has changed, in fact it seems that they are not as close as before. Do the two still consider themselves friends? And what could be the reasons for their removal? We will explain it to you!

Addison Rae And Kourtney Kardashian they made friends in 2020 thanks to one of Kourtney’s children who had the desire to meet the hugely popular creator. Their friendship has been defined “strange” by many fans for their age difference (22 years), despite the constant criticism the two social stars have continued to see each other and make friends!

But something has gone wrong, in fact, it seems that Addison has made a false step towards Kourtney by revealing a little too much about her private life. Two weeks ago the creator was hosted in Andy Cohen’s living room and decided to answer a few questions about Kourtney’s previous relationship with Scott Disick. In fact, when asked: “You think Kourtney and Scott are meant to be together? ”, Addison would have said no!

An answer that according to a source very close to the Kardashian family was not to his liking, so much so that he distanced himself from the tiktok star. The same source also called Addison “a passing phase” in Kourtney’s life and that their friendship was born to end. All this is written by the American press. Apparently it is final the two icons are not as close as before!

[FOTO:YOUTUBE]

