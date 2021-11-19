“Did I hear Mancini”, a sensational turnaround for the 2022 World Cup? – Free Daily





Lorenzo Pastuglia November 18, 2021

For Mario Balotelli rebirth has come in Turkey, where the Brescia forward is relaunching in theAdana Demirspor (so far five league goals and a permanent presence in the team coached by Vincenzo Montella). The class of 1990, meanwhile, spoke to the Twitch channel of Ocw Sports, touching on various themes, from the recent past to Mancini’s Italy and the desire to return to wearing the blue shirt. “I feel good – said Balotelli – and I feel good after the last two and a half years, I feel ready to return to the national team. Would be a dream. I would leave Turkey on foot now if I knew I was among the Azzurri squad in March “. And on the relationship with Mancini: “We have an open and excellent relationship, he told me what he wants from me so that I can return to the national team. And I will. Have I heard from him lately? Yes”.





Attacking couple with Ciro in the national team? – If Mario is having a good time, he still has a lower average-goal than in the best times: “Have I scored more goals before than now? With Nice well and then I had Marseille which went well there too – he says – You know the problems I had in Brescia, there was a very particular president. I played half of the season and the other one I never played. For this reason I started late with Monza and also the choice to go to Serie B making this attempt did not It went well. Today I don’t think I would make that choice again. The last two and a half years have been difficult, it’s normal for the average goal to drop. ” While on a hypothetical pair-attack with Ciro Immobile in the national team, the former Milan and Inter Milan does not say no: “Due to my characteristics I could play in pairs with everyone. And therefore yes also with Ciro. I can play well with everyone. “.





The many “balotellate” in the past – A final comment, Balotelli then dedicates to his experience in Turkey: “Before arriving here I refused an offer from Italy – said the tip – What makes Italy think that I’m not mentally there? I’m there with my head because I don’t score? I had physical problems, not my head. What do comparisons with Cassano have to do with it? had my head today so many things about me would not have been said and written. I was 17, it is normal that sometimes I would go out, I thought about having fun “.