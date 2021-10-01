Did Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello break up? Here is their answer

Shawn Mendes and Camila Camila Cabello have they already broken up? This is the question that gossip fans have been asking themselves more often, for days now. Or, at least, since Shawn decided to delete from Instagram the famous video of the passionate French kiss he exchanged with his Camila.

A few days ago, on GingerGeneration.it, we told you about Shawn’s choice to eliminate that “blessed” clip from his profile. In fact, many had criticized the two artists, usually very restrained and sober in their respective profiles.

The video of the kiss between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had served to silence, once and for all, the rumors about their relationship. Some haters, in fact, had immediately thought that their relationship was exclusively of a working nature. The two artists, as everyone knows by now, released the mega world hit last June 21st Señorita. The success of the piece, to say the least sensational, was certainly also driven by the birth of their relationship, real or alleged.

Once the summer and the promotional phase of the song is over, therefore, sand according to the most malignant, the two will finally be able to stop pretending. In this sense, deleting the above video looks even more suspicious. Yet, it seems, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are more united than ever.

To respond to the rumors of the last few days, in fact, Shawn Mendes has decided to post a romantic shot on Instagram where we see him pampering his Camila. The artist of Liarmeanwhile, she tagged her boyfriend on an Instagram Story in which he mocked a fake news that appeared online.

Here is the photo where we see Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello tenderly together.

Here is also the photo published on IG Stories by Camila Cabello.!