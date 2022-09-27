Did the Nazis make any contribution to medicine?

In his excuse for “cleansing” German society of people who posed a biological threat to health, Nazi doctors carried out a series of scientific experiments. Many of these experiments were carried out on prisoners of war and civilians from countries occupied by Nazi Germany during World War II. Despite the lack of consent and the inhumane conditions in which they were executed, His results left some contributions to medicine.

Nazi medical and scientific experiments in the Third Reich

Nazi medical experiments on concentration camp prisoners in the Third Reich were painful and often deadly. These focused on three specific aspects: military survival, testing of new treatments and drugs, and racial hygiene.

To facilitate the survival of military personnel, for example, the doctors of the Air Force and the Experimental Institution for German Aviation subjected the prisoners to a high altitude to determine the maximum altitude from which the military crew could launch safely using a parachute. They also subjected them to low temperatures to find the most effective treatment against hypothermia.

Another of the experiments carried out by Nazi scientists was the test of different methods to make the sea water drinkablemany of which were tested on concentration camp prisoners.

Contributions of Nazi medical experiments to medicine

Much of Nazi medical experiments were aimed at developing drugs and treatments for injuries and illnesses to which German servicemen were exposed on the battlefield. But they also focused on the development of immunization compounds for the prevention and treatment of contagious diseases.

One of the medical contributions resulting from these experiments was, in fact, the antimalarial chloroquine, methadone and methamphetamines. So was medical research on hypothermia, hypoxia, dehydration, and other illnesses.

The Ravensbrück camp doctors also provided important information on the efficacy of newly developed sulfa-based drugs (sulfanilamide). They also released key data about the bone grafting experiments they did.

Currently, Nazi contributions to medicine are a controversial topic in the scientific community. Above all, because they were obtained through inhumane tests, using torture and without taking into account the minimum scientific ethics.

In Nazi Germany in the years 1933 and 1945, some scientific advances were developed, including relevant information in the field of medicine. Despite the cruel horrors and atrocities that were committed against humanity in general.