Did you know that Steam hides a tool to organize your installed games? We tell you how to use it

Organizing your library is not just about sorting your Steam video games by category. For those of us who like to keep a lot of our digital possessions installed, especially if we have multiple drives (such as SSDs, NVMes, and mechanical hard drives), Steam’s storage manager is best hidden function of which the platform does not notify you.

But what is this secret weapon for? Well, it has several uses: with it you will be able to manage your installed video games in various ways. For example, thanks to this tool you can not only uninstall titles, but also move them from one disk to anothersee how much space the DLCs you have downloaded are taking up and even see how much the DLCs you have downloaded are making your installations fatter.

Besides that, if any of your games were to break due to some corruption, from there you can also repair the installations of your library titles. Yes, a lot of this is stuff you can already do from the regular client, but this Steam feature works for you. to save many clicksin addition to presenting everything in a much cleaner and more intuitive way.

To access this function of the Valve client you have it very easy, and you will not need to activate or download any alternative plugin. With these simple stepsyou will be able to start using the Steam installation manager and take advantage of this open secret:

First open your Steam client and log in.

After this, go to the “Steam” section that you have at the top left in your client.

There, click on “Settings” and, once the window opens, go to “Downloads”.

In this menu, you will see a non-intuitive option called “Steam Library Folders”. Click there and you will get what you are looking for.



This is what the storage administrator of colleague Alberto Lloria looks like.

With this knowledge in hand, you now have everything you need to become a poweruser from the quintessential PC video game store. With this, you have everything you need to manage the games you’ve bought in the Steam Winter Sale, which end this afternoon.