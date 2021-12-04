Didi away from Wall Street: China changes strategy

Didi returns home, yields to pressure from Beijing and prepares to say goodbye to Wall Street to land in Hong Kong 5 months after the debut on the NYSE. The reverse was announced yesterday by the app, born in transport (in paid car rides it has 90% of the Chinese market) and which today, after diversifying into different areas (from deliveries to financial products) boasts 500 million users in addition to the presence in the share capital of Softbank (at 21.5%), Uber (at 12.8%) and Tencent (at 6.8%).

Following careful research, the company will immediately start the delisting procedures from NYSE and at the same time begin the preparations for the listing in Hong Kong, wrote Didi on the social Weibo and then specifies, in a note, that a special meeting will be called. to decide to leave Wall Street and land in Hong Kong perhaps as early as three months. The direction is marked even if the date of the delisting has not yet been defined.

Didi could be the first former Chinese unicorn to abandon the American list in favor of a listing on the Chinese lists, amidst the tight regulations imposed by the US market authorities on foreign companies and the reversal of the Celestial Empire which, after having for years favored the raising of capital across the border by start-ups with a high technological content, today it promotes the Chinese markets, where liquidity is no longer a problem and the ultimate control remains in Beijing’s hands.

But Didi’s announcement also implies that the virtuous circle that brought money to the stars and stripes banks that managed the Chinese IPOs and, at the same time, guaranteed the access of the Dragon companies to international capital, has come to an end. An epochal change according to the Washington Post that threatens to affect a market, that of Chinese stocks listed on Wall Street, estimated at around 2 trillion dollars.

Didi’s decision was in the air, especially after the opening of an investigation (still ongoing) and the imposition of shock penalties a few days after the platform’s debut on the NYSE and which, in fact, jeopardized the potential growth of the group. The Cybersecurity Administration of China has in fact forced the platform to withdraw the 25 apps of the group from the digital windows and has banned the group from accepting new registrations in China for reasons of national security and data protection. Didi, which at its debut on the NYSE, last June 30, had raised 4.4 billion dollars equal to a valuation of 68 billion dollars, has more than halved its value and the stock was trading yesterday at 6.33 dollars compared to to the $ 14 debut.